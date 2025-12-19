ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Issue Final Guidelines For Public Meetings By Political Parties

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to issue final guidelines regarding conduct of public meetings and roadshows by political parties in the state by January 5.

On September 27, 41 people were killed in a stampede during a campaign event of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur. Following the incident, which sent shockwaves across Tamil Nadu, public interest litigations were filed in the Madras High Court by parties including TVK and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), as well as by individuals, seeking directions to formulate guidelines for political parties' roadshows.

Following the order issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G Arulmurugan, which heard the petitions, the Tamil Nadu government, after obtaining views of political parties, formulated and submitted draft guidelines for public meetings and roadshows to the High Court.

The guidelines stated, "Controlling crowd at public meetings and roadshows, and arranging essential facilities such as drinking water and toilets, are the sole responsibility of the respective political parties". It added that permission for the venues where public meetings and roadshows are to be held must be granted by the respective District Collector.

The guidelines further stated that before conducting public meetings and roadshows, applications must be submitted specifying the date, time, purpose, expected number of participants, number of vehicles, and details of key leaders. For roadshows, the start and end points of the campaign must be clearly mentioned in the application.