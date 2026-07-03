Assassination Threat: Madras HC Directs TN DGP To Provide Protection To Mayilam MLA CV Shanmugam
AIADMK leader said that he was targeted in an alleged assassination attempt during 2006 Assembly elections, in which his brother and sister-in-law were killed.
Published : July 3, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately provide armed police protection to former AIADMK minister and Mayilam MLA CV Shanmugam, observing that he had established a genuine threat to his life.
The order was passed by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan while hearing a petition filed by Shanmugam seeking security in view of alleged continuous death threats.
In his petition, Shanmugam stated that he was targeted in an alleged assassination attempt during the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which his brother and sister-in-law were killed. Following the incident, police protection was provided to him and his residence, but it was withdrawn in 2021.
He further submitted that despite an earlier direction from the High Court asking the Tamil Nadu DGP to reconsider providing security in view of the threat perception, no protection had been restored.
Shanmugam also alleged that he had been receiving continuous death threats and had lodged complaints with police in Chennai and Villupuram. Claiming that no effective action had been taken, he sought a transfer of the investigation into the complaints to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
During the hearing, Justice Ilanthiraiyan observed that the allegations made by the petitioner did not warrant transferring the case to the CBI.
However, the court held that Shanmugam had demonstrated a credible need for security in light of the repeated threats against him. Accordingly, the High Court directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to immediately provide armed police protection to C V Shanmugam.
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