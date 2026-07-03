ETV Bharat / state

Assassination Threat: Madras HC Directs TN DGP To Provide Protection To Mayilam MLA CV Shanmugam

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to immediately provide armed police protection to former AIADMK minister and Mayilam MLA CV Shanmugam, observing that he had established a genuine threat to his life.

The order was passed by Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan while hearing a petition filed by Shanmugam seeking security in view of alleged continuous death threats.

In his petition, Shanmugam stated that he was targeted in an alleged assassination attempt during the 2006 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which his brother and sister-in-law were killed. Following the incident, police protection was provided to him and his residence, but it was withdrawn in 2021.

He further submitted that despite an earlier direction from the High Court asking the Tamil Nadu DGP to reconsider providing security in view of the threat perception, no protection had been restored.