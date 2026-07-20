ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Directs Police To Wear Proper Uniforms While Appearing In Courts

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed all police personnel in Tamil Nadu to wear proper uniforms while appearing before courts to depose as witnesses. The court warned that departmental action should be initiated against officers who fail to comply.

The direction came while a Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and N. Senthilkumar heard an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), the Villupuram Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and the Superintendent of Police (SP).

The case relates to Arumugam, a Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Aragandanallur Police Station in Villupuram district, who appeared before the Thirukkoyilur court in November 2014 to testify in a criminal case. He was accused of appearing in court under the influence of alcohol.

Following a departmental inquiry, Arumugam was awarded compulsory retirement. The punishment was later upheld in departmental proceedings, along with the stoppage of his annual salary increment for three years.