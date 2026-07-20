Madras High Court Directs Police To Wear Proper Uniforms While Appearing In Courts
The Court directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to issue a circular within four weeks instructing all police personnel to appear before courts in proper uniform.
Published : July 20, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed all police personnel in Tamil Nadu to wear proper uniforms while appearing before courts to depose as witnesses. The court warned that departmental action should be initiated against officers who fail to comply.
The direction came while a Division Bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam and N. Senthilkumar heard an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP), the Villupuram Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and the Superintendent of Police (SP).
The case relates to Arumugam, a Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Aragandanallur Police Station in Villupuram district, who appeared before the Thirukkoyilur court in November 2014 to testify in a criminal case. He was accused of appearing in court under the influence of alcohol.
Following a departmental inquiry, Arumugam was awarded compulsory retirement. The punishment was later upheld in departmental proceedings, along with the stoppage of his annual salary increment for three years.
In 2020, Arumugam challenged the disciplinary action before the Madras High Court. A single judge set aside the punishment after observing that no blood or urine tests had been conducted to establish that he was intoxicated.
However, hearing the appeal filed by the state authorities, the Division Bench ruled that the medical examiner's testimony was sufficient to establish that Arumugam was under the influence of alcohol while appearing in court.
The Bench set aside the earlier order of the single judge and restored the disciplinary action, and said that the conduct of a police officer appearing before a court in an intoxicated state was unacceptable and could not be condoned.
The judges also took note of complaints that police personnel appearing in courts often do not wear proper uniforms. The High Court directed the Tamil Nadu DGP to issue a circular within four weeks instructing all police personnel to appear before courts in proper uniform while performing official duties.
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