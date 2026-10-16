ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Directs Police To Grant Nod To RSS To Hold Route Marches, Public Meetings

File photo of Madras High Court ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the police to grant permission to the RSS to conduct route marches and public meetings across the state on October 25 and November 1, 2026, on the eve of Vijayadasami.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan issued the directive while allowing a petition filed by RSS State Secretary V Jagadeesan, challenging police orders rejecting applications seeking permission to conduct route marches and public meetings at 128 places in the state.

The judge also recorded the undertaking given by the organisers that they would strictly comply with the dos and don'ts mentioned in the guidelines framed by the High Court earlier.