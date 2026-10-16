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Madras HC Directs Police To Grant Nod To RSS To Hold Route Marches, Public Meetings

The court directed the police to grant permission to the RSS to conduct route marches and public meetings on October 25 and November 1, 2026

Madras High Court
File photo of Madras High Court (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 16, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday directed the police to grant permission to the RSS to conduct route marches and public meetings across the state on October 25 and November 1, 2026, on the eve of Vijayadasami.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan issued the directive while allowing a petition filed by RSS State Secretary V Jagadeesan, challenging police orders rejecting applications seeking permission to conduct route marches and public meetings at 128 places in the state.

The judge also recorded the undertaking given by the organisers that they would strictly comply with the dos and don'ts mentioned in the guidelines framed by the High Court earlier.

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