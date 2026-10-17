Madras High Court Directs Police To Act Against Violations During Navratri Celebrations
The petitioner argued that the selection of songs and the alleged presence of alcohol could undermine the religious atmosphere of Navratri celebrations in Chennai.
Published : October 17, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the police to act immediately if conditions for Navratri celebrations are violated, noting that dancing to film songs during the festival is inappropriate.
Bharat Hindu Munnani state secretary K Dilli Babu filed a petition in the Madras High Court, saying Navratri celebrates good's victory over evil. He said the stories of the three principal goddesses are traditionally passed on to the next generation through devotional songs and dance performances.
However, the petitioner alleged that Navratri pujas were increasingly being organised at private venues in Chennai for commercial purposes, resulting in what he described as cultural degradation.
He cited an event held last year at Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah, Chennai, where a Gujarat-based company allegedly organised dance performances featuring a Durga idol and film songs.
According to the petition, the company had again received permission to organise a similar event this year. The petitioner claimed that the celebrations featured English hip-hop and Bollywood songs. He also alleged that some young attendees brought alcohol to the venue, causing inconvenience to other visitors and affecting the sanctity of the religious festival.
Dilli Babu urged the authorities to take precautionary measures and revoke permission if the event violated Hindu religious traditions. He further stated that he had submitted a representation to the Tamil Nadu government and the police on October 12, but no action had been taken.
When the matter came up before Justice V Lakshmi Narayanan of the Madras High Court, advocate Richardson Wilson, appearing for the petitioner, argued that although Garba and Dandiya are integral to Navratri celebrations, the music played and the alleged presence of alcohol raised concerns. He sought to have the police permission cancelled.
After hearing the arguments, the judge observed that dancing to film songs during Navratri celebrations was inappropriate. The court directed the police to take immediate action if they found any violations of the conditions imposed while granting permission for the festival.
The court subsequently disposed of the petition.
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