ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Directs Police To Act Against Violations During Navratri Celebrations

Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the police to act immediately if conditions for Navratri celebrations are violated, noting that dancing to film songs during the festival is inappropriate.

Bharat Hindu Munnani state secretary K Dilli Babu filed a petition in the Madras High Court, saying Navratri celebrates good's victory over evil. He said the stories of the three principal goddesses are traditionally passed on to the next generation through devotional songs and dance performances.

However, the petitioner alleged that Navratri pujas were increasingly being organised at private venues in Chennai for commercial purposes, resulting in what he described as cultural degradation. He cited an event held last year at Express Avenue Mall in Royapettah, Chennai, where a Gujarat-based company allegedly organised dance performances featuring a Durga idol and film songs. According to the petition, the company had again received permission to organise a similar event this year. The petitioner claimed that the celebrations featured English hip-hop and Bollywood songs. He also alleged that some young attendees brought alcohol to the venue, causing inconvenience to other visitors and affecting the sanctity of the religious festival.