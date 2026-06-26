Madras High Court Directs Magistrates To Decide Surrogacy Parentage Petitions Within Four Weeks
A couple filed a plea seeking parental rights over a child to be born through a surrogate mother.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 10:34 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed Magistrate Courts across Tamil Nadu to decide petitions seeking parental rights over children born through surrogacy within four weeks.
The order was passed by Justice Shamim Ahmed while hearing a petition filed by a couple from Namakkal whose plea seeking parental rights over a child to be born through a surrogate mother had been dismissed by a local magistrate court.
The Namakkal Magistrate Court had rejected the petition on the grounds that the woman claiming parental rights was over 50 years of age and that the husband of the surrogate mother had not been examined during the proceedings.
Challenging the order, the couple approached the High Court, which appointed Senior Advocate Hasan Mohammed Jinnah to assist the court.
Jinnah argued that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act is a welfare-oriented law designed to protect the interests of intending couples, surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy. He contended that the right to have a child should not be denied because of minor procedural defects.
He further argued that although the intending mother had completed 50 years of age, she should be considered legally eligible until she turns 51. He also submitted that Magistrate Courts cannot act as appellate authorities while examining eligibility certificates issued under the Act.
Accepting these arguments, Justice Shamim Ahmed set aside the Namakkal court's order and directed it to reconsider the matter and pass a fresh decision within four weeks.
The High Court also issued a series of guidelines for dealing with surrogacy-related petitions. It directed that courts must first ascertain whether the surrogate mother has voluntarily agreed to the arrangement and obtain an undertaking from her that she will not claim parental rights over the child after birth.
The court further ordered that there should be no commercial motive behind the surrogacy arrangement and that intending parents must provide an undertaking stating that they will not abandon the child.
Justice Shamim Ahmed directed the Registrar General of the High Court to circulate the judgment to all Principal District Judges in Tamil Nadu so that the guidelines can be uniformly implemented across the state.
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