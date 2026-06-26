ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Directs Magistrates To Decide Surrogacy Parentage Petitions Within Four Weeks

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed Magistrate Courts across Tamil Nadu to decide petitions seeking parental rights over children born through surrogacy within four weeks.

The order was passed by Justice Shamim Ahmed while hearing a petition filed by a couple from Namakkal whose plea seeking parental rights over a child to be born through a surrogate mother had been dismissed by a local magistrate court.

The Namakkal Magistrate Court had rejected the petition on the grounds that the woman claiming parental rights was over 50 years of age and that the husband of the surrogate mother had not been examined during the proceedings.

Challenging the order, the couple approached the High Court, which appointed Senior Advocate Hasan Mohammed Jinnah to assist the court.

Jinnah argued that the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act is a welfare-oriented law designed to protect the interests of intending couples, surrogate mothers and children born through surrogacy. He contended that the right to have a child should not be denied because of minor procedural defects.