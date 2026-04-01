ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Directs IT Department To Share Jayalalithaa Wealth Tax Case Documents With Heirs

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Income Tax Department to furnish all documents related to the wealth tax case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa to her legal heirs, Deepa and Deepak.

The IT Department had filed a case against Jayalalithaa, alleging that she failed to properly file her wealth tax returns for several years. The case was registered under Section 35 of the Wealth Tax Act. Jayalalithaa later approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, seeking to be discharged from the case, and the tribunal subsequently ruled in her favour.

Challenging the tribunal's order, the Income Tax Department filed appeals before the Madras High Court in 2008 and 2009. The appeals have remained pending for nearly 18 years. Following Jayalalithaa’s demise, Deepa and Deepak, who were declared her legal heirs by the court, were impleaded as parties in the case.