Madras High Court Directs IT Department To Share Jayalalithaa Wealth Tax Case Documents With Heirs
The Income Tax Department had filed a case against Jayalalithaa, alleging that she failed to properly file her wealth tax returns for several years.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Income Tax Department to furnish all documents related to the wealth tax case against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J. Jayalalithaa to her legal heirs, Deepa and Deepak.
The IT Department had filed a case against Jayalalithaa, alleging that she failed to properly file her wealth tax returns for several years. The case was registered under Section 35 of the Wealth Tax Act. Jayalalithaa later approached the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, seeking to be discharged from the case, and the tribunal subsequently ruled in her favour.
Challenging the tribunal's order, the Income Tax Department filed appeals before the Madras High Court in 2008 and 2009. The appeals have remained pending for nearly 18 years. Following Jayalalithaa’s demise, Deepa and Deepak, who were declared her legal heirs by the court, were impleaded as parties in the case.
The matter was heard by a division bench comprising Justices J. Jayachandran and Shameem Akther. During the hearing, Advocate Sudharsan, appearing for Deepak, urged the court to direct the Income Tax Department, the appellant, to provide all relevant documents to the legal heirs.
Observing that the case could not be allowed to linger indefinitely, the bench called for its expeditious hearing and disposal. The court accordingly directed the Income Tax Department to hand over all case-related documents to Jayalalithaa's legal heirs and adjourned the matter to April 21, 2026.
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