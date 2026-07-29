Madras HC Directs Special Courts To Complete Sexual Offence Cases Within Two Months
The court also directed Tamil Nadu DGP to take effective measures to prevent incidents in which police personnel entrusted with protecting women themselves become perpetrators.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 9:36 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed all Principal Sessions Courts and Women's Special Courts in Tamil Nadu to make every effort to conclude cases involving sexual offences against women within two months.
The direction was issued while hearing a petition seeking expeditious investigation into a sexual assault case involving a police constable, Sundar Suresh Raj of the Tiruvannamalai East Police Station and a woman from Andhra Pradesh who had visited Tiruvannamalai as a pilgrim.
The petitioner also sought details of cases pending before POCSO and Women's Special Courts and requested measures to ensure their speedy disposal.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. After hearing the case, the judges directed all Principal Sessions Courts and Women's Special Courts to make every possible effort to conclude cases involving sexual offences against women within two months.
The court also directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to take effective measures to prevent incidents in which police personnel entrusted with protecting women themselves become perpetrators. The court observed that instances of police abuse of power must be prevented and directed that the system of night patrols be reviewed annually.
The judges further directed the Chief Registrar of the Madras High Court to issue a circular to all courts instructing them not to unnecessarily adjourn hearings in cases involving sexual offences against women and children.
Record Statements Of Victim Child In 30 Days
About cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the court directed POCSO Special Courts to record the statement of the victim child within 30 days of the commencement of the trial and complete the trial within one year.
The court also directed the State Judicial Training Institute to provide specialised training to judges presiding over POCSO Special Courts.
Further, the judges directed the DGP to establish a special task force in every district to expedite the investigation and disposal of POCSO cases.
The court also called for the speedy filling of vacant judicial posts in POCSO Special Courts in Cuddalore, Dindigul, Madurai and Thoothukudi districts.
The Chief Registrar was directed to take an urgent decision on establishing six additional Special Courts across the state and submit a progress report to the court within two months.
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