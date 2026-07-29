ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Directs Special Courts To Complete Sexual Offence Cases Within Two Months

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed all Principal Sessions Courts and Women's Special Courts in Tamil Nadu to make every effort to conclude cases involving sexual offences against women within two months.

The direction was issued while hearing a petition seeking expeditious investigation into a sexual assault case involving a police constable, Sundar Suresh Raj of the Tiruvannamalai East Police Station and a woman from Andhra Pradesh who had visited Tiruvannamalai as a pilgrim.

The petitioner also sought details of cases pending before POCSO and Women's Special Courts and requested measures to ensure their speedy disposal.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. After hearing the case, the judges directed all Principal Sessions Courts and Women's Special Courts to make every possible effort to conclude cases involving sexual offences against women within two months.

The court also directed the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) to take effective measures to prevent incidents in which police personnel entrusted with protecting women themselves become perpetrators. The court observed that instances of police abuse of power must be prevented and directed that the system of night patrols be reviewed annually.

The judges further directed the Chief Registrar of the Madras High Court to issue a circular to all courts instructing them not to unnecessarily adjourn hearings in cases involving sexual offences against women and children.

Record Statements Of Victim Child In 30 Days

About cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the court directed POCSO Special Courts to record the statement of the victim child within 30 days of the commencement of the trial and complete the trial within one year.