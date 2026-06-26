ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court: Converts To Islam Cannot Claim 'Muslim Lebbai' Community Status

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that a person who converts to Islam cannot be issued a community certificate identifying them as 'Muslim Lebbai', holding that such community identities are determined by birth and cannot be acquired through religious conversion.

The ruling came while dismissing a petition filed by Paramasivam, a resident of Thoothukudi district, who converted to Islam in 2015 and changed his name to Sameer Ahmed. After his application for a 'Muslim Lebbai' community certificate was rejected by the Revenue Department, he approached the High Court challenging the decision.

A Division Bench comprising Justices GR Swaminathan and PB Balaji upheld the Revenue Department's decision. The Bench observed that while a person who embraces Islam becomes a Muslim, conversion does not automatically confer membership of specific Muslim communities such as Lebbai, Rowther, Marakkayar, Sheikh or Syed.

"Once a person converts to Islam, they are regarded simply as a Muslim. One cannot become a member of a specific Muslim community merely through religious conversion," the court observed.

The judges also examined a Tamil Nadu government order dated March 9, 2024, which permitted the issuance of 'Backward Class Muslim' community certificates to persons converting to Islam from Backward Class, Most Backward Class and Scheduled Caste communities.