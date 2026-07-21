ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Condemns Tamil Nadu Government For Not Taking Steps To Prevent Stray Dog Bites

Chennai: The Madras High Court has condemned to Tamil Nadu government for not taking any action to prevent the increasing incidents of stray dog ​​bites. From January to April 2026, 2 lakh 63 thousand people in Tamil Nadu alone were affected by dog ​​bites, with 17 people having died of rabies.

The Supreme Court, while suo motu hearing a case of stray dog ​​bites, issued several orders in August 2025, including one requiring all state governments to take adequate measures to control the proliferation of stray dogs.

Hearing the review petitions filed against these orders on May 19, 2026, the Supreme Court said that children are affected by stray dog ​​bites every day, and directed state governments to remove all stray dogs from certain public areas with heavy human presence, such as the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, etc. It also said that rabid dogs should be euthanised, and ordered that state High Courts should come forward and investigate cases of stray dog ​​bites on their own.