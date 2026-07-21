Madras High Court Condemns Tamil Nadu Government For Not Taking Steps To Prevent Stray Dog Bites
The two-judge bench also expressed dismay that stray dogs could be seen roaming within the High Court premises.
Published : July 21, 2026 at 7:45 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has condemned to Tamil Nadu government for not taking any action to prevent the increasing incidents of stray dog bites. From January to April 2026, 2 lakh 63 thousand people in Tamil Nadu alone were affected by dog bites, with 17 people having died of rabies.
The Supreme Court, while suo motu hearing a case of stray dog bites, issued several orders in August 2025, including one requiring all state governments to take adequate measures to control the proliferation of stray dogs.
Hearing the review petitions filed against these orders on May 19, 2026, the Supreme Court said that children are affected by stray dog bites every day, and directed state governments to remove all stray dogs from certain public areas with heavy human presence, such as the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, etc. It also said that rabid dogs should be euthanised, and ordered that state High Courts should come forward and investigate cases of stray dog bites on their own.
Following the Supreme Court order, a Madras High Court bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan took up the matter on their own initiative. They said that dogs could be seen roaming in the High Court premises, and that boys and girls are being bitten by stray dogs every day.
They condemned the Tamil Nadu government for not taking any steps to prevent stray dog bite incidents.
The bench accepted the state government's request for more time to file a detailed response, and adjourned the hearing of the case till July 30.
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