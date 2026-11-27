ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Clears Bypolls For Ambasamudram, Perundurai; Defers Polls In Three Other Constituencies

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday lifted its interim stay on announcing by-elections in the Ambasamudram and Perundurai Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, paving the way for the Election Commission to initiate the election process in the two vacant seats.

However, the court continued the restriction on holding by-elections in Tiruchirappalli East, Karur and Viralimalai constituencies, where election petitions are pending.

The ruling came on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli, seeking a stay on by-elections in five constituencies — Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Tiruchirappalli East, Karur and Viralimalai — citing pending election-related cases.

During the earlier proceedings, the High Court had expressed concern that conducting by-elections while election petitions challenging previous electoral outcomes remained pending could lead to legal complications. It had pointed out the possibility of two candidates claiming to have been elected from the same constituency if an election petition was subsequently allowed after a bypoll.

In July, the court had consequently imposed an interim stay on announcing by-elections in all five constituencies.

After hearing arguments from all parties, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan reserved its verdict.