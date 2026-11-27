Madras High Court Clears Bypolls For Ambasamudram, Perundurai; Defers Polls In Three Other Constituencies
The ruling came on PIL seeking a stay on by-elections in five constituencies — Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Tiruchirappalli East, Karur and Viralimalai — citing pending cases.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday lifted its interim stay on announcing by-elections in the Ambasamudram and Perundurai Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, paving the way for the Election Commission to initiate the election process in the two vacant seats.
However, the court continued the restriction on holding by-elections in Tiruchirappalli East, Karur and Viralimalai constituencies, where election petitions are pending.
The ruling came on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Venkatachalapathy of Tirunelveli, seeking a stay on by-elections in five constituencies — Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Tiruchirappalli East, Karur and Viralimalai — citing pending election-related cases.
During the earlier proceedings, the High Court had expressed concern that conducting by-elections while election petitions challenging previous electoral outcomes remained pending could lead to legal complications. It had pointed out the possibility of two candidates claiming to have been elected from the same constituency if an election petition was subsequently allowed after a bypoll.
The Madras High Court permitted by-elections in Ambasamudram and Perundurai, lifting its interim ban on these two constituencies. However, it directed that by-elections in the remaining three constituencies- Tiruchirappalli East, Karur and Viralimalai- can be held only after the pending election petitions are disposed of. The interim ban was initially imposed on July 10 following a PIL filed by Tirunelveli resident Venkatajalapathi seeking a stay on by-elections in all five constituencies— IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2026
In July, the court had consequently imposed an interim stay on announcing by-elections in all five constituencies.
After hearing arguments from all parties, a bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan reserved its verdict.
Delivering the judgment on Friday morning, the bench permitted the by-election process to proceed in Ambasamudram and Perundurai while retaining the interim restriction in the remaining three constituencies.
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