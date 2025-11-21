Madras High Court Bans Use of Music Composer Ilayaraja's Photos On Social Media Platforms
The music composer, in a petition, had sought removal of existing photos, name, voice, etc from social media platforms.
Published : November 21, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered a ban on the use of composer Ilayaraja's photo on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram.
Famous music composer Ilayaraja had filed a case in the High Court seeking a ban on the use of his photos on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram without his permission. The petition seeks that his photo, name, title of musician, voice, etc should not be used to identify him and that the photos already posted on social media platforms be removed.
The petition further seeks details of the income accrued by use of his photos without permission be ordered to be filed in the court. The case, filed against various YouTube channels, music companies including Sony and social media platforms including Facebook, came up for hearing before Judge N Senthilkumar.
Senior advocates Prabhakaran and Saravanan, appearing for Ilayaraja, said, "Music composer Ilayaraja's photo is being morphed and altered using AI technology to generate commercial revenue."
The judge then intervened and asked, "What harm does Ilayaraja suffer is his name and photos are used on social media?"
Responding to it, the senior advocate for Ilayaraja's side argued, "They are generating revenue by commercially using Ilayaraja's photo or name. This is an act that affects his personal rights. Ilayaraja's photo is being used in reels and memes on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram without permission and sometimes defamatory comments are also posted."
Accepting the argument from Ilayaraja's side, the judge ordered an interim stay against the unauthorized use of Ilayaraja's photo on social media. He also ordered social media platforms and channels, including YouTube, to respond to the petition and adjourned the hearing of the case.
