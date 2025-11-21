ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Bans Use of Music Composer Ilayaraja's Photos On Social Media Platforms

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered a ban on the use of composer Ilayaraja's photo on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Famous music composer Ilayaraja had filed a case in the High Court seeking a ban on the use of his photos on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, X, and Instagram without his permission. The petition seeks that his photo, name, title of musician, voice, etc should not be used to identify him and that the photos already posted on social media platforms be removed.

The petition further seeks details of the income accrued by use of his photos without permission be ordered to be filed in the court. The case, filed against various YouTube channels, music companies including Sony and social media platforms including Facebook, came up for hearing before Judge N Senthilkumar.

Senior advocates Prabhakaran and Saravanan, appearing for Ilayaraja, said, "Music composer Ilayaraja's photo is being morphed and altered using AI technology to generate commercial revenue."