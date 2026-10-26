ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Allows Pregnancy Termination After Brain Abnormality Detected

Chennai: The Madras High Court has permitted the termination of a woman's 28-week pregnancy after medical examinations detected a developmental abnormality in the foetus's brain, setting aside a medical board's decision to reject her request.

Justice PD Asha passed the order on a petition filed by a Chennai woman who sought permission to medical terminate her pregnancy (MTP) after an advanced scan conducted during the 28th week revealed a suspected brain development disorder in the foetus.

According to the petitioner, subsequent medical examinations indicated that the child could face speech and learning difficulties, cognitive impairment and epilepsy if born. She approached the medical team seeking termination of the pregnancy, but the request was rejected on the grounds that the detected abnormalities were not life-threatening and that further genetic testing was required.

Challenging the decision of the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and the Government Hospital for Women and Children, the woman urged the High Court to set aside the medical board's order and allow her to terminate the pregnancy.

After examining the medical records, including scan and MRI reports, Justice Asha observed that a woman's decision regarding whether to continue a pregnancy deserved consideration and that she could not be compelled to continue it against her wishes.

The judge also referred to an earlier Supreme Court ruling while considering the petitioner's circumstances and the potential challenges associated with the child's anticipated medical and developmental conditions.