Madras High Court Allows Plea Challenging Udhayanidhi Stalin's Election Win From Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Constituency
Leader of Opposition contested the seat as DMK candidate in the May 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and won with a margin of 62992 votes.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin seeking to quash an election petition challenging his victory from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni Assembly constituency, allowing the case to proceed.
Udhayanidhi, who contested the constituency as a Dravid Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, was declared elected with 62,992 votes. P Milani, who also contested from the constituency, subsequently filed an election petition challenging his victory.
Udhayanidhi later approached the High Court seeking dismissal of the election petition on the ground that it had been filed beyond the statutory limitation period of 45 days.
During an earlier hearing, his counsel argued that since the election results were declared on May 4, 2026, the election petition should have been filed by June 17. However, Milani filed it only on June 18, one day beyond the stipulated period, and therefore it was liable to be dismissed.
Opposing the plea, Milani contended that the election petition had been filed within the prescribed time limit. The petitioner also argued that the High Court Registry had accepted the petition and that the matter should be heard on its merits.
After both sides submitted their written arguments, Justice G Arul Murugan had reserved orders on Udhayanidhi’s dismissal petition on October 26.
In his order on Friday, the judge dismissed Udhayanidhi’s plea seeking to have the election petition rejected. He directed Udhayanidhi to file his response to the election petition and posted the matter for further hearing on December 11.
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