Madras High Court Allows Chennai Police To Arrest YouTuber Savukku Shankar If Needed
The police argued that Shankar—who had secured bail on medical grounds—was violating his bail conditions.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 9:51 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has allowed the Chennai Police to arrest YouTuber Savukku’Shankar if his custody is required in connection with an extortion case for which he was arrested on December 13, 2025.
Shankar was granted interim bail till March 25. Based on complaints alleging extortion and fraud, the Adambakkam and Saidapet police had arrested Shankar on December 13 last year. Shankar's mother, Kamala, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking his release on bail on medical grounds. Upon hearing the petition, the High Court had granted Shankar interim bail for a period of three months, valid until March 25.
The police too had filed a petition in the High Court seeking the cancellation of Shankar's bail. The police argued that Shankar—who had secured bail on medical grounds—was violating his bail conditions by continuing to publish videos and also intimidating the investigating officers.
Upon hearing the petition, the court issued a stern warning to Shankar and clarified he must not meet anyone connected to the case and not tamper with witnesses. The court further said Shankar must refrain from publishing videos about anyone on social media platforms and cautioned if he acted in violation of these conditions, his bail would be revoked.
The court had ordered the formation of a medical team—led by the Dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai to conduct a full-body medical examination of Shankar on February 2 and to submit a report the next day. Accordingly, a medical report detailing Savukku Shankar's health condition was submitted to the court.
Subsequently, with arguments from all parties having concluded, the bench comprising Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman which heard the case reserved its verdict on February 18, deferring the pronouncement of the sentence to a later date.
Delivering their verdict on the case on Wednesday, the bench dismissed the petition filed by Shankar's mother, in which she had sought medical treatment and bail for him.
During the proceedings, Special Counsel Muniyapparaj, appearing on behalf of the police, noted that the interim bail granted to Shankar is set to expire on the day. He then sought clarification from the court, asking whether the police would be authorized to arrest Shankar if he did not surrender.
Responding to the query, the Justices ruled that if Shankar fails to surrender at the police station upon the expiration of his bail, he may indeed be arrested. The court, they clarified, imposes no restrictions on such action. Furthermore, the Justices stated the police may approach the court subsequent to effecting the arrest.
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