Madras HC Upholds Acquittal Of 9 Veerappan Aides In Kannada Actor Rajkumar Abduction Case
A lower court had acquitted the nine accused on September 25, 2018, saying police had not submitted adequate evidence in the case.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the Gopichettipalayam Sessions Court order that had acquitted nine people in the Kannada actor Rajkumar kidnapping case of 2000.
Rajkumar, who was staying at a farmhouse located in Thottakajanur near Thalavadi in Erode district was abducted by forest brigand Veerappan and his accomplices on July 30, 2000. The Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments sent two teams into the forest to negotiate with Veerappan in releasing the actor. After several rounds of negotiations, Rajkumar, who was held hostage, was released after 108 days.
In connection with the kidnapping case, the Erode district's Thalavadi police registered a case and 14 people, including Veerappan and his associates, Sethukuli Govindan, Chandragowda, Mallu, Ramesh, Govindaraj, Andril, Pasuvanna, Puttusamy, Kalmandi Raman, Maran, Selvan, Amirthalingam, and Nagaraj, were accused. The accused were arrested, later released on bail and the case was continuing in the Gopichettipalayam 3rd Sessions Court.
Before the chargesheet was filed in 2004, Veerappan and his two associates, Sethukuli Govindan and Chandragowda, were shot dead by the Special Task Force in an encounter. Another associate, Mallu, died of cancer, and Ramesh went into hiding. The remaining nine people had been appearing in the Gopichettipalayam court for the case's trial for 18 years.
The verdict of the case was announced on September 25, 2018, wherein Judge Mani acquitted all nine of Veerappan's associates, namely Govindaraj, Andhir, Pasuvanna, Puttusamy, Kalmandiraman, Maran, Selvam, Amirthalingam, and Nagaraj.
The court observed, "The police department did not present sufficient evidence to prove any connection between the accused and Veerappan. Kannada actor Rajkumar and his wife Parvathammal were not questioned. The police did not question those who went into the forest as messengers. Therefore since appropriate evidence was not presented, all nine people allegedly involved in this case are being acquitted."
After this, Tamil Nadu Police filed an appeal against the order in the Madras High Court. The case was heard before a bench of Justice P Velmurugan and Justice M Jyothiraman.
After hearing arguments of both sides, the bench delivered its verdict today. It upheld the lower court's order to acquit all the accused saying, police had not presented sufficient evidence to prove the charges.
