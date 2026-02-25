ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Upholds Acquittal Of 9 Veerappan Aides In Kannada Actor Rajkumar Abduction Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday upheld the Gopichettipalayam Sessions Court order that had acquitted nine people in the Kannada actor Rajkumar kidnapping case of 2000.

Rajkumar, who was staying at a farmhouse located in Thottakajanur near Thalavadi in Erode district was abducted by forest brigand Veerappan and his accomplices on July 30, 2000. The Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments sent two teams into the forest to negotiate with Veerappan in releasing the actor. After several rounds of negotiations, Rajkumar, who was held hostage, was released after 108 days.

In connection with the kidnapping case, the Erode district's Thalavadi police registered a case and 14 people, including Veerappan and his associates, Sethukuli Govindan, Chandragowda, Mallu, Ramesh, Govindaraj, Andril, Pasuvanna, Puttusamy, Kalmandi Raman, Maran, Selvan, Amirthalingam, and Nagaraj, were accused. The accused were arrested, later released on bail and the case was continuing in the Gopichettipalayam 3rd Sessions Court.

Before the chargesheet was filed in 2004, Veerappan and his two associates, Sethukuli Govindan and Chandragowda, were shot dead by the Special Task Force in an encounter. Another associate, Mallu, died of cancer, and Ramesh went into hiding. The remaining nine people had been appearing in the Gopichettipalayam court for the case's trial for 18 years.