Madras HC Transfers TVK's Aadhav Arjuna's Case To Another Judge
A case was registered against him for insinuating a revolt against the TN government by youngsters and Gen Z, like in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the transfer of the petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary (election campaign management ) Aadhav Arjuna, seeking to quash the case against him, to a judge hearing criminal cases.
In a now-deleted X post, Arjuna had insinuated a revolt against the Tamil Nadu government by the youngsters and the Gen Z, like in Sri Lanka and Nepal. The cybercrime branch of the Greater Chennai City Police registered a case against him on September 30 based on the post under various charges, including inciting riots and disturbing public peace.
Arjuna had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him. "While I deleted my social media posts in 34 minutes, a case has been registered against me with political motives. My X page post was not with the intention of disturbing public peace. I had no ulterior motive in it. However, a case has been registered against me in a hurry without any basis," he stated in the petition.
"This case should be quashed and the police department should be prohibited from taking action against me," the petition further states.
The petition came up for hearing before the bench comprising Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Arul Murugan, which ordered that it be transferred to Justice Jagadish Chandra and be listed for hearing on November 5.
