Madras HC Transfers TVK's Aadhav Arjuna's Case To Another Judge

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered the transfer of the petition filed by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary (election campaign management ) Aadhav Arjuna, seeking to quash the case against him, to a judge hearing criminal cases.

In a now-deleted X post, Arjuna had insinuated a revolt against the Tamil Nadu government by the youngsters and the Gen Z, like in Sri Lanka and Nepal. The cybercrime branch of the Greater Chennai City Police registered a case against him on September 30 based on the post under various charges, including inciting riots and disturbing public peace.

Arjuna had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking to quash the case registered against him. "While I deleted my social media posts in 34 minutes, a case has been registered against me with political motives. My X page post was not with the intention of disturbing public peace. I had no ulterior motive in it. However, a case has been registered against me in a hurry without any basis," he stated in the petition.