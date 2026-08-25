ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Warns CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna Of Rs 50,000 Fines If Pleas Seeking Dismissal Of Poll Petitions Not Filed By Aug 27

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday warned that a fine of Rs 50,000 each will be imposed on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadav Arjuna if they fail to file applications seeking dismissal of election petitions filed against them within August 27.

DMK candidate R.D. Sekar and voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan had filed election petitions challenging Vijay's victory in the Perambur constituency. Similarly, DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj had filed another election petition challenging Chief Minister's victory in the Trichy East constituency.

Likewise, DMK candidate Karthik Mohan and voter Sivaraj had filed election petitions challenging Minister Aadav Arjuna's victory in the Villivakkam constituency.

Upon hearing these cases, Justice V Lakshminarayanan had ordered Vijay and Arjuna to file their responses.

During the hearing, senior Counsel G Masilamani, appearing for Vijay, stated that a response could not be filed because a petition seeking the dismissal of the election cases had already been submitted.