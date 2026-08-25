Madras HC Warns CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna Of Rs 50,000 Fines If Pleas Seeking Dismissal Of Poll Petitions Not Filed By Aug 27
The election cases challenge poll victories of Vijay (from Perambur and Trichy East constituencies) and Aadhav Arjuna (from Villivakkam constituency).
Published : August 25, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST|
Updated : August 25, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday warned that a fine of Rs 50,000 each will be imposed on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and Minister Aadav Arjuna if they fail to file applications seeking dismissal of election petitions filed against them within August 27.
DMK candidate R.D. Sekar and voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan had filed election petitions challenging Vijay's victory in the Perambur constituency. Similarly, DMK candidate Inigo Irudayaraj had filed another election petition challenging Chief Minister's victory in the Trichy East constituency.
Likewise, DMK candidate Karthik Mohan and voter Sivaraj had filed election petitions challenging Minister Aadav Arjuna's victory in the Villivakkam constituency.
Upon hearing these cases, Justice V Lakshminarayanan had ordered Vijay and Arjuna to file their responses.
During the hearing, senior Counsel G Masilamani, appearing for Vijay, stated that a response could not be filed because a petition seeking the dismissal of the election cases had already been submitted.
Refusing to accept the logic, Justice Lakshminarayanan questioned why no response had been filed in the election case so far. He said that the failure to respond, despite being granted multiple extensions, was unacceptable. He asked whether the Chief Minister could simply ignore the court's order to respond to the election case, citing his various official duties as an excuse.
The judge further observed that while the Chief Minister might have numerous responsibilities, the court must also perform its duty. Noting that there were precedents where fines of up to Rs 5 lakh had been imposed for failing to respond in election cases, he imposed a fine of Rs 50,000, warning that the explanation could be presented during an appeal to the Supreme Court.
Subsequently, the counsel representing the Chief Minister stated that a petition seeking the dismissal of the election case had just been filed and requested a one-week extension to submit a response as a final opportunity. The judge rejected this request, stating that a one-week extension would entail a fine of Rs 50,000, whereas avoiding the fine would require the response to be filed by August 27.
Subsequently, the lawyers representing Vijay and Aadav Arjuna requested that no fine be imposed, stating they were prepared to file their response by August 27. Accepting this request and refraining from imposing the Rs 50,000 fine, the judge ordered them to submit their response and adjourned the hearing till that date.
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