ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Seeks SIT Response To Human Rights Petition By Gem Veeramani’s Daughter

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the POCSO case against Gem Veeramani to respond to a petition filed by his daughter, Archana, alleging human rights violations during her questioning by the police.

The petition came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan. The court directed the SIT to file its response and adjourned the matter to November 17.

Owner of Gem Granites Veeramani, who has been arrested in connection with allegations of sexual assault of minors, is currently lodged in Puzhal Central Prison. Tamil Nadu Police registered a case against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Veeramani's daughter Archana alleged that she was forcibly removed from an aircraft at the airport on October 23, when she was preparing to travel to Singapore to visit her son, and taken to the SIT office for questioning.

In her petition, Archana contended that she was not an accused in the case and had been taken for questioning without a summons, court warrant or lookout notice. She alleged that she was kept at the SIT office for a prolonged period, denied access to basic facilities, including a toilet, and eventually fainted. She was subsequently taken to hospital, according to the petition.

Archana also sought the cancellation of a fresh summons issued by the SIT asking her to appear for questioning after her hospitalisation. She further requested the return of documents and electronic devices, including a laptop, allegedly seized during the investigation.

Tamil Nadu Police Dispute Allegations

During the hearing, the police department's counsel disputed the petitioner's account. The counsel submitted that the SIT had attempted to serve a summons at her residence and, in her absence, had handed it to the housekeeper. The summons was also sent to her WhatsApp number, but she subsequently switched off her mobile phone, the court was told.