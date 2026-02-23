Madras HC Seeks Response From Sridhar Vembu On Divorce Case
Even as Sridhar's lawyer sought more time to file the response, the court adjourned the next hearing to March 11.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu to respond to a petition filed by his wife Pramila Srinivasan who is seeking divorce in a court in California, USA. However, Sridhar's lawyer once again sought more to file the response.
Pramila, who has filed the divorce case in a California court in the United States, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court. The petition stated Pramila married Sridhar in 1993 and both of them had been living in California for around 30 years. Pramila said Sridhar abandoned her and their differently-abled son and returned to India in 2019.
In her petition, Pramila stated that the California court, in its proceedings on October 2, 2025, had requested documents and testimonies from 10 individuals, including Sridhar and company officer Radha Vembu. The two currently reside in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.
The petition further requested that a retired High Court judge or lawyer be appointed as a court commissioner to record the statements of Sridhar Vembu, his relatives living in Velachery, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, and the official representatives of Zoho. The petition states that the statements to be forwarded to the US court.
The petition said, "Even as the case is being heard in a California court, since Sridhar Vembu and his company's officials are in India, the documents should be ordered to be collected from them. In the presence of the commissioner, Pramila's lawyer from the United States should be allowed to examine and cross examine the witnesses through video conferencing. The statements should be ordered to be recorded in writing."
When this case came up for hearing last time, before Madras High Court Judge P Dhanapal, Sridhar Vembu, his relatives and company officials were ordered to respond and the hearing was adjourned to February 23. During the hearing on Monday, Sridhar's lawyer sought more time from the court to file the response. Subsequently, the judge adjourned the hearing of the case to March 11 and ordered the response to be filed by then.
