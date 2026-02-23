ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Seeks Response From Sridhar Vembu On Divorce Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court has ordered Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu to respond to a petition filed by his wife Pramila Srinivasan who is seeking divorce in a court in California, USA. However, Sridhar's lawyer once again sought more to file the response.

Pramila, who has filed the divorce case in a California court in the United States, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court. The petition stated Pramila married Sridhar in 1993 and both of them had been living in California for around 30 years. Pramila said Sridhar abandoned her and their differently-abled son and returned to India in 2019.

In her petition, Pramila stated that the California court, in its proceedings on October 2, 2025, had requested documents and testimonies from 10 individuals, including Sridhar and company officer Radha Vembu. The two currently reside in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.

The petition further requested that a retired High Court judge or lawyer be appointed as a court commissioner to record the statements of Sridhar Vembu, his relatives living in Velachery, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu, and the official representatives of Zoho. The petition states that the statements to be forwarded to the US court.