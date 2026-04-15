Madras HC Seeks IT Reply On Udhayanidhi Stalin's Asset Dispute
The petitioner had alleged discrepancies between the asset details declared in the 2026 election affidavit and those submitted during the 2021 Assembly elections.
Published : April 15, 2026 at 6:25 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Income Tax (IT) Department to file its response in a petition seeking an inquiry into the asset details disclosed by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in his election affidavit.
The petition was filed by Kumaravel, a voter from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting. The petitioner alleged discrepancies between the asset details declared in the 2026 election affidavit and those submitted during the 2021 Assembly elections.
According to the petition, in his 2021 affidavit, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had declared an investment of Rs. 7.36 crore in Red Giant Movies.
However, no such details have been disclosed in the current affidavit. It is further stated that his wife has declared an investment of Rs. 2.63 crore in the same company, but no proper explanation regarding this transaction has been provided.
The petitioner also pointed out that while Udhayanidhi Stalin had mentioned lending Rs 11.06 crore to Snow Housing in 2021, the 2026 affidavit mentions only Rs 10 crore, with no clarification on whether the remaining Rs 1.06 crore had been repaid.
Additionally, the petition highlights a significant increase in declared income from Rs. 2 crore prior to 2020 to Rs 10.98 crore in the latest affidavit - without adequate explanation regarding the source of such growth.
It was contended that furnishing incomplete or incorrect information regarding assets in an election affidavit is in violation of the Representation of the People Act. The petitioner, therefore, sought directions to the IT Department and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to conduct a detailed inquiry into these discrepancies.
When the matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arul Murugan, the court observed that action could be taken under the Representation of the People Act if false information is provided in election affidavits.
The Election Commission of India (ECI), in its submission, stated that since the Model Code of Conduct is in force, any challenge must be made through an election petition, and that complaints regarding publicly available documents are not uncommon. Taking note of the submissions, the High Court directed the Income Tax Department to file its response by April 20 and adjourned the matter for further hearing on that date.
Read More