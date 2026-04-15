ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Seeks IT Reply On Udhayanidhi Stalin's Asset Dispute

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Income Tax (IT) Department to file its response in a petition seeking an inquiry into the asset details disclosed by Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin in his election affidavit.

The petition was filed by Kumaravel, a voter from the Chepauk-Triplicane constituency, where Udhayanidhi Stalin is contesting. The petitioner alleged discrepancies between the asset details declared in the 2026 election affidavit and those submitted during the 2021 Assembly elections.

According to the petition, in his 2021 affidavit, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had declared an investment of Rs. 7.36 crore in Red Giant Movies.

However, no such details have been disclosed in the current affidavit. It is further stated that his wife has declared an investment of Rs. 2.63 crore in the same company, but no proper explanation regarding this transaction has been provided.

The petitioner also pointed out that while Udhayanidhi Stalin had mentioned lending Rs 11.06 crore to Snow Housing in 2021, the 2026 affidavit mentions only Rs 10 crore, with no clarification on whether the remaining Rs 1.06 crore had been repaid.