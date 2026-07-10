ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Restrains Election Commission From Notifying Byelections In Five Seats In Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court in Chennai ( Representative Image/ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained Election Commission of India till July 31, 2026 from notifying byelections to Tiruchi East, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur Assembly constituencies whose elected representatives had resigned but their victories had been challenged by way of election petitions before the court. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Tirunelveli-based K Venkatachalapathy who contended that the conduct of byelection, pending adjudication of the election petition, would cause confusion if new representatives get elected to those constituencies. The court, meanwhile, permitted the Election Commission, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and others to file their counter affidavits by July 31. Earlier, the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly had announced that the constituencies of Trichy East, Madhurantakam, Tarapuram, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur, which were won in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, had become vacant after the elected members resigned from their posts. In this situation, petitioner Venkatachalapathy from Tirunelveli filed a PIL demanding, "since byelection notifications for vacant constituencies can be issued by the Election Commission at any time, the Election Commission should be ordered to declare that there is no vacancy under Section 151-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951." "The Election Commission should be prohibited from issuing byelection notices for specific constituencies until the election cases filed against the candidates' victory are pending in court," he had demanded.