Madras HC Restrains Election Commission From Notifying Byelections In Five Seats In Tamil Nadu
The court permitted the Election Commission, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary, CM Vijay and others to file their counter affidavits by July 31
Published : July 10, 2026 at 6:28 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has restrained Election Commission of India till July 31, 2026 from notifying byelections to Tiruchi East, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur Assembly constituencies whose elected representatives had resigned but their victories had been challenged by way of election petitions before the court.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the interim order on a Public Interest Litigation filed by Tirunelveli-based K Venkatachalapathy who contended that the conduct of byelection, pending adjudication of the election petition, would cause confusion if new representatives get elected to those constituencies.
The court, meanwhile, permitted the Election Commission, Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Secretary, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and others to file their counter affidavits by July 31.
Earlier, the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly had announced that the constituencies of Trichy East, Madhurantakam, Tarapuram, Perundurai, Ambasamudram, Viralimalai and Karur, which were won in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, had become vacant after the elected members resigned from their posts.
In this situation, petitioner Venkatachalapathy from Tirunelveli filed a PIL demanding, "since byelection notifications for vacant constituencies can be issued by the Election Commission at any time, the Election Commission should be ordered to declare that there is no vacancy under Section 151-A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951."
"The Election Commission should be prohibited from issuing byelection notices for specific constituencies until the election cases filed against the candidates' victory are pending in court," he had demanded.
The lawyer appearing for the petitioner argued, "The Supreme Court judgment clearly states that byelection announcements should not be published if election cases are pending. Therefore, the publication of byelection announcements should be banned."
Senior Advocate Vijay Narayan, appearing for the Tamil Nadu government, said, "The Supreme Court has stated that its position may vary in court regarding election cases filed against a resigned constituency. The court also noted in its order that if election cases were filed before the resignation of the winning candidate, it need not be considered."
"Regarding this case, the Speaker has accepted the resignations of the candidates after due scrutiny and issued a government order. If an order is issued in this case, it will affect the election process. The court has only now quashed an old election case that was filed 10 years ago," he argued.
Senior Advocate Masilamani, appearing for Chief Minister Vijay, argued, "Only the Election Commission can decide on holding byelections in constituencies declared vacant. Individuals cannot file a case against holding elections. This case is not fit for trial. Only voters of a specific constituency have the right to file a case against holding byelections. The petitioner has filed the case without any connection."
After hearing the arguments of all sides, the judges said, "The Supreme Court has ordered in 2018 that byelections should not be held if election cases are pending. The court ruling also states that the announcement for the election should not be issued even if the election case is pending. If the court gives a verdict in the pending election cases, it will have a different impact."
"If there is a case pending against a particular candidate, how can an election notice be issued? When there are no pending cases, it is mandatory to hold an election within six months. At the same time, if a case is filed against the victory, how can an election notice be issued there? What if a new candidate is elected in the byelection and a case is filed against him as well? So let's wait and see," the judges said, postponing the final verdict.
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