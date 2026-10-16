ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Reserves Verdict On Former Tamil Nadu Minister's Anticipatory Bail Plea In Private Schools Cheating Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the anticipatory bail plea filed by former Tamil Nadu Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the Rs 100 crore private schools cheating case.

The police have been strongly opposing of anticipatory bail to the senior DMK leader in a case involving an alleged fraud of over Rs. 100 crore, purportedly collected under the pretext of securing official recognition for private schools.

The General Secretary of the Private Schools Association had filed a complaint alleging that, during the previous DMK administration, over Rs 100 crore was illegally collected from more than 1,000 private schools with the assurance of granting them permanent recognition, DTCP, CMDA approvals, and other statutory clearances.

Based on the complaint, the Chennai Central Crime Branch police registered a case against Poyyamozhi, Private Schools Association President PT Arasakumar, and an individual named Muthukumar. Following this, Poyyamozhi filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

The matter came up for hearing on the day before Justice Lakshminarayanan of the Madras High Court. On behalf of the police, Chief Criminal Prosecutor John Sathyan argued, "Approximately Rs 400 crore changed hands and the funds were paid directly by private schools. Former Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has sought anticipatory bail solely to evade the investigation".

He said, the money was received through Suresh, Muthukumar's driver, and there is photographic evidence to support this. "Granting anticipatory bail to the former minister at this stage would hinder the investigation. He has already interfered with the proceedings thus far, and we believe he will continue to do so. There is a risk that he might tamper with the witnesses in the case. The eight-hour interrogation conducted so far is insufficient; further questioning is required, and therefore, anticipatory bail should not be granted," Sathyan said.