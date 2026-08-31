Madras HC Reserves Orders On Stalin's Plea Seeking To Nullify Election Of TVK MLA VS Babu
Stating no interim relief could be granted, the bench adjourned the case, permitting Stalin to file a petition challenging new guidelines for checking EVMs.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a writ petition filed by former Tamil Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin seeking to nullify the victory of TVK MLA VS Babu in Kolathur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assembly polls. The Election Commission of India on the day told the court that Stalin's petition on EVM fault was not maintainable and should be quashed.
In the recently concluded 17th Assembly elections, TVK candidate V.S. Babu, defeated Stalin from Kolathur Assembly constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes. Subsequently, a plea submitted by Stalin, who polled second highest number of votes from the constituency, was accepted and the EVMs were checked for 14 booths in Kolathur constituency.
The petition submitted by Stalin stated, "As irregularities have occurred, all electronic voting machines and VVPATs should be re-verified. The victory of TVK MLA VS Babu should be declared invalid."
The case came up for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Arulmurugan. During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Stalin, said, “The voting machines were checked only after 45 days. Therefore, it was necessary to register the case belatedly".
He said, the petition should be accepted for investigation and all the voting machines be checked. The senior advocate said, "While MK Stalin filed a complaint with the Election Commission on May 7, the verification work was started only on July 29 and completed on August 5".
He added, "The case was filed late due to the actions of the Election Commission. The Election Commission did not do its job properly. The petitioner cannot be held responsible for this in any way." Sibal said the Supreme Court has mandated the ECI to hold the post-counting checking and verification of 5 per cent of the EVMs used in a constituency.
As many as 14 machines were to be checked; and three of four machines were not functioning; so, another four were selected, of them one was not functioning, he said. “During checking, a VVPAT came between the ballot unit and control unit and the message was sent to the software which can easily be manipulated,” he said. Sibal sought the court to issue directions to the ECI to count all the EVMs.
When the bench asked whether the remedy did not lie in an election petition, Sibal replied the ECI held the check after 45 days' delay and so Stalin could not file an election petition and so the bar under Article 329 of the Constitution will not apply in this case.
Senior counsels G Rajagopalan and Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the ECI, emphasized that the remedy for the petitioner lies in the election petition under section 80 the Representation of the People Act and not a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution. They noted there is a bar on such petitions as per Article 329 (B) of the Constitution and the petitioner should have approached the ECI before the lapse of the 45 days for holding the post-counting checking. The counsels said the petition was not maintainable.
Senior counsel appearing for Babu said Stalin’s case is not fit for trial under Section 329(b) of the Representation of the People Act. After hearing arguments from both sides, the judges questioned, "Why didn't MK Stalin approach the Election Commission and appeal after 45 days? Didn't he send a notice to anyone in the case?"
Stating that no interim relief could be granted, the judges adjourned the case, granting permission to Stalin to file a petition challenging the new guidelines for checking voting machines.
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