ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Reserves Orders On Stalin's Plea Seeking To Nullify Election Of TVK MLA VS Babu

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved its orders on a writ petition filed by former Tamil Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin seeking to nullify the victory of TVK MLA VS Babu in Kolathur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Assembly polls. The Election Commission of India on the day told the court that Stalin's petition on EVM fault was not maintainable and should be quashed.

In the recently concluded 17th Assembly elections, TVK candidate V.S. Babu, defeated Stalin from Kolathur Assembly constituency by a margin of 8,795 votes. Subsequently, a plea submitted by Stalin, who polled second highest number of votes from the constituency, was accepted and the EVMs were checked for 14 booths in Kolathur constituency.

The petition submitted by Stalin stated, "As irregularities have occurred, all electronic voting machines and VVPATs should be re-verified. The victory of TVK MLA VS Babu should be declared invalid."

The case came up for hearing on Monday before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Arulmurugan. During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Stalin, said, “The voting machines were checked only after 45 days. Therefore, it was necessary to register the case belatedly".

He said, the petition should be accepted for investigation and all the voting machines be checked. The senior advocate said, "While MK Stalin filed a complaint with the Election Commission on May 7, the verification work was started only on July 29 and completed on August 5".

He added, "The case was filed late due to the actions of the Election Commission. The Election Commission did not do its job properly. The petitioner cannot be held responsible for this in any way." Sibal said the Supreme Court has mandated the ECI to hold the post-counting checking and verification of 5 per cent of the EVMs used in a constituency.