ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Rejects Periyakaruppan’s Election Plea Challenging TVK MLA’s One-Vote Victory

Former Minister K R Periyakaruppan lost by one vote to Seenivasa Sethupathy in the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has rejected the election petition filed by former Tamil Nadu minister of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) K R Periyakaruppan challenging the victory of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam MLA R Seenivasa Sethupathy in the Tiruppattur Assembly constituency in Sivaganga district, where the TVK candidate won by just one vote.

Sethupathy secured 83,375 votes in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election held on April 23 and results declared on May 4 , 2026, while Periyakaruppan polled 83,374 votes. The one-vote margin prompted Periyakaruppan to approach the High Court challenging the election result.

Periyakaruppan's election petition centred on a disputed postal ballot. He alleged that a postal ballot meant for Tiruppattur constituency in Sivaganga district had been sent to another Assembly constituency bearing the same name in Tiruppattur district.

He contended that the ballot was subsequently not forwarded to the correct constituency and alleged that the returning officer failed to take appropriate action despite being informed about the issue.

During the proceedings, Periyakaruppan's senior counsel argued that the postal-ballot envelope clearly carried details identifying the constituency and that the alleged irregularity could have affected the outcome because the election was decided by a single vote.

The counsel for Sethupathy opposed the election challenge and sought its dismissal at the threshold. The defence argued that Assembly constituencies are identified by their constituency numbers and that postal-ballot covers carry the relevant constituency details. The defence maintained that the petition did not disclose sufficient grounds to sustain the election challenge.

The defence also referred to the verification of rejected postal ballots following the extremely narrow margin. Election officials had earlier said 306 rejected postal ballots were re-verified, but no valid vote was found that could alter the result.