ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Rejects DNA Test Request In Sexual Assault Case Involving Adopted Child

Chennai: The Madras High Court has rejected a plea for a DNA test to establish the paternity of a child born to a minor who was sexually assaulted, observing that such a test could affect the child's privacy and future well-being after adoption.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar dismissed the appeal filed by a 65-year-old man convicted of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Namakkal district in 2019. The court also upheld the 20-year prison sentence imposed by the Namakkal Fast Track Mahila (Women's) Court.

According to the prosecution, the accused sexually assaulted the girl when she was alone at home. She did not disclose the incident to anyone, as he had allegedly threatened to kill her and her mother if she revealed it.

The incident came to light when the girl fainted at school and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she gave birth to a child.

Defence Seeks DNA Test

Challenging his conviction, the accused's counsel, V Perumal, argued that his client was 65 years old and suffered from health problems that made him physically incapable of committing the offence.

The defence also questioned the pregnancy timeline, citing the child's birth weight of three kilograms and arguing that the interval between the alleged assault and delivery was medically inconsistent. It sought a DNA test to establish paternity and claimed that the accused had been falsely implicated because of a land dispute with the girl's family.

Opposing the plea, Additional Public Prosecutor Sharada Vivek submitted that the victim's testimony and medical records supported the prosecution case. She argued that variations were possible in calculating the duration of pregnancy and that DNA testing was not necessary to establish the offence.