Madras HC Quashes Chargesheet Against Surjith’s Parents In Nellai Kavin Honour Killing Case
The Madurai Bench quashed the chargesheet against Saravanan and Krishnakumari, but rejected Jayapal’s plea seeking similar relief.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST|
Updated : September 29, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed the chargesheet filed against Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of Surjith, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh. However, the court dismissed the petition filed by Jayapal, a relative of accused Surjith, seeking to quash the chargesheet against him.
Justice Vijayakumar passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Saravanan, Krishnakumari and Jayapal.
Kavin, an IT employee from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death on July 27, 2025. According to the case, Surjith, the brother of the woman Kavin was in a relationship with, allegedly killed him because the two belonged to different communities.
The Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police arrested four persons in connection with this case: Surjith, his father Saravanan, his mother Krishnakumari, and their relative Jayapal.
The police registered a case under various sections, including murder and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and conducted an intensive investigation. The trial was being heard by the Special Court for cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Nellai district.
An 800-page chargesheet was filed in court, containing CCTV footage from the crime scene, forensic evidence, and statements from 83 witnesses. The witnesses include Kavin's girlfriend and parents.
Saravanan, Krishnakumari and Jayapal subsequently moved the Madurai bench of the high court seeking to quash the chargesheets against them.
After hearing the petitions, Justice Vijayakumar quashed the chargesheet against Saravanan and Krishnakumari, while dismissing Jayapal’s petition seeking similar relief.
Read More