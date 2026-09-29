ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Quashes Chargesheet Against Surjith’s Parents In Nellai Kavin Honour Killing Case

Kavin Selvaganesh, a 27-year-old software engineer who was hacked to death in Tirunelveli's KTC Nagar on July 27, 2025 ( ETV Bharat )

Madurai: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday quashed the chargesheet filed against Saravanan and Krishnakumari, the parents of Surjith, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh. However, the court dismissed the petition filed by Jayapal, a relative of accused Surjith, seeking to quash the chargesheet against him.

Justice Vijayakumar passed the order while hearing petitions filed by Saravanan, Krishnakumari and Jayapal.

Kavin, an IT employee from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, was hacked to death on July 27, 2025. According to the case, Surjith, the brother of the woman Kavin was in a relationship with, allegedly killed him because the two belonged to different communities.

The Crime Branch - Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police arrested four persons in connection with this case: Surjith, his father Saravanan, his mother Krishnakumari, and their relative Jayapal.

The police registered a case under various sections, including murder and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and conducted an intensive investigation. The trial was being heard by the Special Court for cases under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Nellai district.