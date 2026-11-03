ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Orders Immediate Closure Of 87 Illegal Resorts At Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of 87 illegal resorts in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Tamil Nadu's Erode district and directed to take steps to demolish the buildings as per the law.

The direction was issued by a bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar while hearing a petition filed by a Coimbatore-based resident, Karpagam, founder of Oli Awareness Movement. Citing significant environmental damage to the hilly region, the petition alleged that these resorts have been operating without the necessary clearances from the National Board for Wildlife or the Hill Area Conservation Authority.

During the proceedings, a report was submitted on behalf of the Erode District Collector, stating that there are 87 resorts within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area, and they do not possess valid permits. Also, there no evidence that they obtained approval from the Hill Area Conservation Authority for their commercial operations, the report stated. The petitioner’s side complained that some resorts that had previously been shut down have resumed operations.