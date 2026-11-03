Madras HC Orders Immediate Closure Of 87 Illegal Resorts At Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve
Madras High Court has directed to take steps to demolish the illegal resorts at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve and submit an action-taken report by November 27.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the immediate closure of 87 illegal resorts in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Tamil Nadu's Erode district and directed to take steps to demolish the buildings as per the law.
The direction was issued by a bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar while hearing a petition filed by a Coimbatore-based resident, Karpagam, founder of Oli Awareness Movement. Citing significant environmental damage to the hilly region, the petition alleged that these resorts have been operating without the necessary clearances from the National Board for Wildlife or the Hill Area Conservation Authority.
During the proceedings, a report was submitted on behalf of the Erode District Collector, stating that there are 87 resorts within the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve area, and they do not possess valid permits. Also, there no evidence that they obtained approval from the Hill Area Conservation Authority for their commercial operations, the report stated.
The petitioner’s side complained that some resorts that had previously been shut down have resumed operations.
Following this, the bench ordered that steps be taken to immediately close down all the 87 illegal resorts and directed that subsequent steps be taken to demolish these buildings as per the law.
The judges further ordered that action be taken to seal the resorts operating without the necessary licenses and permissions.
The High Court has directed that an action-taken report be filed by November 27, and adjourned the hearing till then.