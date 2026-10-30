ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Orders Formation Of Administrative Committee To Oversee Management Of Chidambaram Natarajar Temple

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday ordered the formation of an administrative committee, headed by two retired judges, to oversee the management of the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple.

Petitions were filed in the High Court by the 'Podhu Dikshitars' (the hereditary custodians of the temple) and others—challenging a government order that permitted devotees to ascend the 'Kanaka Sabha' (a raised platform within the sanctum) for darshan at the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple. Conversely, other petitions were filed in support of the government order.

A bench comprising Justices Jayachandran and Manoharan observed that the temple has not been managed properly since the 2014 order, which had entrusted its administration to the Dikshitars.

To oversee the temple's management, the court has appointed retired High Court judges V. Bharathidasan and R. Suresh Kumar as Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson, respectively.

Retired IAS officer Rajendran has been appointed as a member, while the Secretary of the 'Podhu Dikshitars' association and the Secretary of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department have been appointed as non-official members.

The bench said, "The administrative committee must consult with the Tamil Nadu Archaeological Department to take action regarding the removal of any unauthorized and unnecessary structures that obstruct or interfere with the temple's ancient buildings."

"Additionally, steps must be taken—with the assistance of the district administration—to recover temple properties that are currently under encroachment. The committee should conduct an inventory of all assets, work to recover any missing valuable items, and ensure the collection of outstanding rent and lease dues pertaining to temple properties," the bench said.

Meanwhile, it was noted that the Dikshitars have failed to submit a complete account of the temple's income over the past 12 years.

The court said it is distressing that the Dikshitars have not managed the temple in a proper manner.

"Renovation works must be carried out without causing any damage to the ancient structures, and the Kudamuzhuku (consecration ceremony) should be performed in accordance with religious rituals and traditions. The administrative committee must take all necessary measures to restore the temple to its former glory," it added.

"All government department officials must extend full support to the administrative committee. The committee must also ensure that all devotees are granted equal opportunity to stand in the Kanaka sabha for darshan (worship) and to recite Tevaram and Tiruvasagam," the bench said.