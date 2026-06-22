ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Orders Closure Of Case On Lawyers-Police Clash After 17 Years

Chennai: Applying the principle of "forgive and forget", the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the closure of the case concerning a clash between lawyers and police personnel in the court complex 17 years ago.

On February 19, 2009, some lawyers tried to attack Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy when he reached the High Court to appear in a case. A confrontation between the police and lawyers, triggered by the arrest of the lawyers involved in that incident, escalated into chaos.

Vehicles parked within the court complex were vandalised, and the police station located inside the court premises was set ablaze. Several judges and lawyers of the High Court were severely assaulted by the police.

Following a directive from the Chief Justice to resume proceedings in the case pending for so long, the matter came up for hearing on Monday before a special five-judge bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam, G Jayachandran, N Sathish Kumar, JK Ilanthiraiyan, and C Kumarappan.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan argued that the case has been pending for a long time and there is no utility in pursuing it further. Therefore, the case may be closed