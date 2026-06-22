Madras HC Orders Closure Of Case On Lawyers-Police Clash After 17 Years
The confrontation escalated during a protest against the arrest of some lawyers for trying to attack Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on February 19, 2009.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Chennai: Applying the principle of "forgive and forget", the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the closure of the case concerning a clash between lawyers and police personnel in the court complex 17 years ago.
On February 19, 2009, some lawyers tried to attack Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy when he reached the High Court to appear in a case. A confrontation between the police and lawyers, triggered by the arrest of the lawyers involved in that incident, escalated into chaos.
Vehicles parked within the court complex were vandalised, and the police station located inside the court premises was set ablaze. Several judges and lawyers of the High Court were severely assaulted by the police.
Following a directive from the Chief Justice to resume proceedings in the case pending for so long, the matter came up for hearing on Monday before a special five-judge bench comprising Justices SM Subramaniam, G Jayachandran, N Sathish Kumar, JK Ilanthiraiyan, and C Kumarappan.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan argued that the case has been pending for a long time and there is no utility in pursuing it further. Therefore, the case may be closed
Echoing a similar view, the lawyer representing the Bar Council said there is no benefit in keeping this case alive unnecessarily for 17 years. The lawyer representing the High Court Registry stated, "Before the deployment of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), some individuals had disrupted court proceedings; however, the situation has since changed. No further cases have been registered following the riots."
The bench observed that an investigation based on evidence was desired, as the matter has been pending for about 17 years. "A case has been registered against Subramanian Swamy. But there are no details regarding whether cases have been filed against anyone else. What was the reason for quashing the two cases? Why was no case registered in connection with the riots?" it asked.
Refraining from passing any new order at this stage, the bench said it merely sought to ascertain the current status of the cases and the matter was taken up for hearing following instructions from the Chief Justice.
"However, the Tamil Nadu government, the Registry, the Bar Council, and various lawyers' associations have expressed the view that it would be appropriate to close the case. Therefore, the case is being closed on the principle of 'forgive and forget'," the court said.
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