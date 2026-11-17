ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Lifts Ban On Transport Of Licensed Minerals To Other States

Chennai: The Madras High Court has struck down an amendment introduced by the Tamil Nadu government that imposed restrictions on the transportation of minerals mined under valid licences from the state to other states.

On July 9, 2026, the state government amended the rules governing the prevention of illegal mining, transportation, and storage of minerals. The amendment aimed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of construction materials such as rough stones and their aggregates for infrastructure and urbanisation projects within Tamil Nadu and prevent artificial price increases.

Following the amendment, the government imposed a temporary three-month ban on transporting rough stones and their aggregates to other states, except Puducherry, including Karaikal.

Madhu Premanathan challenged the government order before the High Court, seeking to have the amended rules declared invalid.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel, Bharanidharan, argued that the amendments required the President’s assent. He contended that minerals extracted under valid licences belonged to the licence holders, who had the right to decide where to sell them. Therefore, the state government could not restrict their transportation to other states.

The Tamil Nadu government argued that the amendment was intended to prevent the illegal transportation of minerals to other states and maintained that it had the authority to amend the existing rules.