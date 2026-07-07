ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Issues Notices To CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna On Petitions Challenging Their Election Victories

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna and the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking their responses to election petitions challenging their 2026 Assembly election victories.

The petitions filed by DMK candidate R D Shekhar and voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan challenged Vijay's victory from the Perambur constituency, alleging that the TVK leader violated election norms during the campaign. Furthermore, DMK candidate Inigo Irudhayaraj had filed another election case challenging Vijay's victory in the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency. The election cases were also filed by DMK candidate Karthik Mohan and R Sivaraj, challenging the victory of Minister Arjuna in the Villivakkam constituency. The petitions came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshmi Narayanan today.

Shekhar alleged that Vijay appealed to children to persuade their parents and family members to vote for TVK, and the emotional appeal was against the ECI's rules.