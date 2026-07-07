Madras HC Issues Notices To CM Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna On Petitions Challenging Their Election Victories
Madras High Court seeks responses within three weeks in cases challenging victories in Perambur, Trichy East and Villivakkam.
Published : July 7, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK leader C Joseph Vijay, Minister Aadhav Arjuna and the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking their responses to election petitions challenging their 2026 Assembly election victories.
The petitions filed by DMK candidate R D Shekhar and voters Dinesh and Lakshmi Narasimhan challenged Vijay's victory from the Perambur constituency, alleging that the TVK leader violated election norms during the campaign. Furthermore, DMK candidate Inigo Irudhayaraj had filed another election case challenging Vijay's victory in the Tiruchy East Assembly constituency. The election cases were also filed by DMK candidate Karthik Mohan and R Sivaraj, challenging the victory of Minister Arjuna in the Villivakkam constituency. The petitions came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshmi Narayanan today.
Shekhar alleged that Vijay appealed to children to persuade their parents and family members to vote for TVK, and the emotional appeal was against the ECI's rules.
The petition further alleged that Vijay concealed the election campaign expenses and that the setting up of the election office was declared to have cost around Rs 10 lakh, whereas the actual expenditure exceeded Rs 1 crore. It also alleged that certain tax liabilities from previous years were not disclosed.
Justice Narayanan observed that according to the Representation of the People Act, election cases should be concluded within 6 months. The court directed Vijay and the ECI to submit their replies within three weeks in the Perambur election case.
The petitioners also sought a direction restraining authorities from initiating by-election proceedings until the election cases were decided in court. However, the court declined the request and adjourned the hearing of the case for 3 weeks.
Also Read