Madras HC Notice To Speaker, Others On Decision To Accept Resignation Of Four AIADMK MLAs
The court, however, refused to issue any interim order against the Speaker's decision on the matter. Reports K Sasikumar
Published : June 17, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and a few others on petitions challenging the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of four All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs despite pending anti-defection proceedings against them.
The court, however, refused to issue any interim order against the Speaker's decision on the issue. The court was hearing a petition filed by AIADMK chief whip Agri Krishnamurthy challenging the acceptance of the resignations of four MLAs who contested the Assembly elections as AIADMK members but quit after the polls and joined Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.
The bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice to the Speaker and the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Electoral Officer and the MLAs who resigned from their constituencies.
In his plea, the petitioner had stated: "TVK won 108 seats in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly elections. Subsequently, as TVK secured support from various parties to prove its majority, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the government during the trust vote held in the Assembly on May 13. Following this, a letter was submitted to the Speaker requesting action to disqualify the 25 members under the Anti-Defection Law for voting in favour of TVK in violation of the party whip's directive."
"Meanwhile, on May 25, MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam constituency), Jayakumar (Perundurai), and Sathyabama (Dharapuram)—who had voted for TVK—resigned from their posts and joined TVK in the presence of Minister Aadhav Arjuna. TVK membership cards were issued to them within minutes of the event taking place at the Secretariat," the petition stated.
"Similarly, on May 26, Isakki Subbiah, the MLA for the Ambasamudram constituency, also resigned from his post," it said. While a petition seeking disqualification proceedings against them has been filed, the petitioner has requested a stay on the acceptance of their resignations.
The AIADMK further requested that the ECI be restrained from announcing by-elections for these four constituencies until a decision is taken, that the Speaker's order accepting the resignations be quashed, and that the disqualification proceedings be concluded within a specified timeframe.
Senior Counsel V Giri, appearing for Krishnamurthy, argued, "Action under the Anti-Defection Law can be taken even if a resignation has been submitted. The Supreme Court has held in several judgments that the Speaker's decision is subject to judicial review. The Speaker did not act in accordance with the Legislative Assembly rules. He should have first inquired whether the resignations were voluntary or made at someone's instigation. He failed to do so."
"The fact that the Speaker accepted all the resignations after the letters were submitted and the members met with TVK leaders raises suspicions. The failure to conduct an inquiry prior to acceptance gives rise to suspicions of horse-trading. If the resignations were to be rejected, it would prove that irregularities had occurred. The Leader of the Opposition has also alleged that horse-trading took place in this matter, " Giri said.
Meanwhile, the counsel appearing for the Speaker stated, "The Speaker accepted the resignations only after verifying that the letters were submitted voluntarily. Action was taken after seeking explanations from the members who resigned."
Following this, the court asked, "Is it mandatory for the Speaker to conduct an inquiry before accepting a resignation?"
"The Speaker can only conduct an inquiry with the resigning members to the extent necessary. He cannot investigate every aspect surrounding the resignation. It suffices if the inquiry is conducted in a manner that satisfies the Speaker. The court cannot interfere with the Speaker's discretionary powers or decisions. Therefore, no interim stay order can be issued in this case at this stage," the court said.
The division bench, however, directed the Speaker and the ECI to file their responses and adjourned the hearing to June 29.
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