ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Notice To Speaker, Others On Decision To Accept Resignation Of Four AIADMK MLAs

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker and a few others on petitions challenging the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of four All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs despite pending anti-defection proceedings against them.

The court, however, refused to issue any interim order against the Speaker's decision on the issue. The court was hearing a petition filed by AIADMK chief whip Agri Krishnamurthy challenging the acceptance of the resignations of four MLAs who contested the Assembly elections as AIADMK members but quit after the polls and joined Chief Minister Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party.

The bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued notice to the Speaker and the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Chief Electoral Officer and the MLAs who resigned from their constituencies.

In his plea, the petitioner had stated: "TVK won 108 seats in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly elections. Subsequently, as TVK secured support from various parties to prove its majority, 25 AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the government during the trust vote held in the Assembly on May 13. Following this, a letter was submitted to the Speaker requesting action to disqualify the 25 members under the Anti-Defection Law for voting in favour of TVK in violation of the party whip's directive."

"Meanwhile, on May 25, MLAs Maragatham Kumaravel (Maduranthakam constituency), Jayakumar (Perundurai), and Sathyabama (Dharapuram)—who had voted for TVK—resigned from their posts and joined TVK in the presence of Minister Aadhav Arjuna. TVK membership cards were issued to them within minutes of the event taking place at the Secretariat," the petition stated.

"Similarly, on May 26, Isakki Subbiah, the MLA for the Ambasamudram constituency, also resigned from his post," it said. While a petition seeking disqualification proceedings against them has been filed, the petitioner has requested a stay on the acceptance of their resignations.

The AIADMK further requested that the ECI be restrained from announcing by-elections for these four constituencies until a decision is taken, that the Speaker's order accepting the resignations be quashed, and that the disqualification proceedings be concluded within a specified timeframe.