Madras HC Hears Petition Against By-Elections In Five Tamil Nadu Seats
The matter came up for final hearing on September 28 before a bench comprising Chief Justice S.A. Dharmadhikari and Justice G. Arulmurugan.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday heard a petition seeking a ban on announcing by-elections in five Tamil Nadu constituencies where election-related cases are pending. However, the side that represented Chief Minister Vijay argued that keeping the seats vacant until the cases are decided would be against the public interest.
Tirunelveli resident Venkatajalapathy had filed a public interest litigation seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections in Trichy East, Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Karur and Viralimalai constituencies.
The Madras High Court had earlier on July 10 barred the announcement of by-elections in the five constituencies. The matter came up for final hearing on September 28 before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.
During the hearing, the petitioner argued that the vacancies created after the MLAs resigned and joined the ruling party should not be treated as clear vacancies for the purpose of announcing by-elections. The petitioner also referred to the Election Commission of India's statement that it had no plans to announce elections in the five constituencies until the pending election cases were concluded.
The petitioner argued that although Section 151A of the Representation of the People Act provides for holding a by-election within six months of a vacancy, the argument that election cases could take a long time should not be accepted as a reason to reject the plea.
The senior advocate appearing for Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, who is a respondent in the case, opposed the petition. He argued that Vijay had won the Trichy East constituency with 91,381 votes and that the claim by DMK candidate Iniko Irudayaraj seeking to be declared the winner could not be accepted.
The counsel argued that such a request could be considered only in circumstances involving two candidates. He also contended that the petition did not qualify as a public interest litigation but was instead aimed at serving an individual's interests.
"Keeping the constituency vacant until the election case is concluded is against public interest," the counsel argued. As the arguments on behalf of the Chief Minister were not completed, the bench adjourned the hearing to September 29.
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