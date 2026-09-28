ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Hears Petition Against By-Elections In Five Tamil Nadu Seats

The Madras High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday heard a petition seeking a ban on announcing by-elections in five Tamil Nadu constituencies where election-related cases are pending. However, the side that represented Chief Minister Vijay argued that keeping the seats vacant until the cases are decided would be against the public interest.

Tirunelveli resident Venkatajalapathy had filed a public interest litigation seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections in Trichy East, Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Karur and Viralimalai constituencies. The Madras High Court had earlier on July 10 barred the announcement of by-elections in the five constituencies. The matter came up for final hearing on September 28 before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan. During the hearing, the petitioner argued that the vacancies created after the MLAs resigned and joined the ruling party should not be treated as clear vacancies for the purpose of announcing by-elections. The petitioner also referred to the Election Commission of India's statement that it had no plans to announce elections in the five constituencies until the pending election cases were concluded.