ETV Bharat / state

Madras High Court Extends Stay On By-Elections In Five TN Seats; Final Hearing On September 28

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday extended its interim stay restraining the Election Commission of India (ECI) from announcing by-elections to five vacant Tamil Nadu Assembly constituencies, including Tiruchirappalli East, with the court fixing September 28 for final hearing of the case.

The five constituencies covered by the stay are Tiruchirappalli East, Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram. The First Bench comprising Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan extended the restraint while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by K Venkatachalapathy.

The vacancies arose after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who had won from both Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East in the 2026 Assembly elections, retained Perambur and resigned from the Tiruchirappalli East seat.

Four other MLAs — M R Vijayabhaskar (Karur), C Vijayabhaskar (Viralimalai), S Jeyakumar (Perundurai) and Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram) — also resigned from the Assembly as well as from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and subsequently joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Election petitions challenging the victories of the elected candidates in these constituencies are pending before the High Court. Venkatachalapathy approached the court seeking to prevent the ECI from notifying by-elections while those cases remain undecided.

The High Court had initially restrained the ECI from notifying the bypolls in July. The interim order was subsequently extended. On August 24, the ECI informed the court that it had no proposal to notify by-elections in the five constituencies until the pending election petitions were disposed of.

CM Vijay, Former MLAs Seek Lifting Of Stay

Chief Minister Vijay and others subsequently sought vacation of the interim order, arguing that keeping the constituencies vacant would deprive lakhs of voters of elected representation for an indefinite period.