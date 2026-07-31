ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Extends Its Interim Order Restraining ECI From Issuing By-Election Notifications For Five Assembly Constituencies

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday extended its interim order restraining the Election Commission of India from issuing notifications for by-elections to the Tiruchy (East), Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies, till August 24.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, contested from two constituencies and won both. He later resigned from Trichy East. Similarly, AIADMK MLA from Karur constituency MR Vijayabaskar, MLA from Viralimalai constituency C Vijayabaskar, MLA from Perundurai Jayakumar, and MLA from Ambasamudram Isakki Subbaiah resigned from their posts.

While election cases challenging their victory were pending, Venkata Jalapathy from Palayamkottai filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections to the constituencies.The petitioner contended that conducting by-elections before the disposal of pending poll petitions would render the proceedings infructuous, defeat the statutory rights of the election petitioners under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and frustrate the purpose of adjudicating election disputes.