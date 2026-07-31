Madras HC Extends Its Interim Order Restraining ECI From Issuing By-Election Notifications For Five Assembly Constituencies
The court said holding a by-election for a constituency before an election case is concluded would cost government money and possibly raise constitutional issues.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 8:38 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday extended its interim order restraining the Election Commission of India from issuing notifications for by-elections to the Tiruchy (East), Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram Assembly constituencies, till August 24.
In the recently concluded Assembly elections, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, contested from two constituencies and won both. He later resigned from Trichy East. Similarly, AIADMK MLA from Karur constituency MR Vijayabaskar, MLA from Viralimalai constituency C Vijayabaskar, MLA from Perundurai Jayakumar, and MLA from Ambasamudram Isakki Subbaiah resigned from their posts.
While election cases challenging their victory were pending, Venkata Jalapathy from Palayamkottai filed a public interest litigation in the Madras High Court seeking a stay on the announcement of by-elections to the constituencies.The petitioner contended that conducting by-elections before the disposal of pending poll petitions would render the proceedings infructuous, defeat the statutory rights of the election petitioners under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and frustrate the purpose of adjudicating election disputes.
A bench of Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan said holding a by-election for a constituency before an election case is concluded would cost government money and possibly raise constitutional issues by electing two people's representatives from the same constituency.
The Election Commission of India had ordered the Central Government, the Legislative Assembly Secretary, Chief Minister Vijay, MLAs MR Vijayabaskar, C Vijayabaskar, Jayakumar, Isakki Subbaiah and others to respond within three weeks, in addition to banning the announcement of by-elections in the five constituencies where the cases are pending.
The case was listed again before a bench of Chief Justice Dharmadhikari and Justice Murugan. But since the case did not come up for hearing, the lawyer appearing for the petitioner brought to the attention of the judges the interim injunction. Subsequently, the judges extended the ban already imposed, until August 24 and adjourned the hearing until that day.
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