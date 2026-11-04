Madras HC Dismisses Plea To Change Category In NEET Form, Says No Sympathy For Student Errors
Upon hearing the case, the court observed that changing the social category specified in an application cannot be dismissed as a mere minor error.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has stated that students who make errors in their NEET application forms cannot seek sympathy from the court.
Six students who applied for the 2024 NEET (Undergraduate) examination filed a petition in the Madras High Court, stating that although they belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, they had mistakenly selected the 'General' category in their application forms.
Students requested that their category be corrected to OBC and that they be permitted to participate in the counselling process for medical admissions.
The case came up for hearing before a division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and R. Rajesh Vivekanandan.
Counsel for the petitioners argued that the error in the application was inadvertent and that the students possess valid OBC certificates. They further pointed to a 2020 High Court ruling that allowed such a change, and cited a Supreme Court judgment suggesting that minor errors could be condoned.
However, additional solicitor general A.R.L. Sundaresan, appearing for the National Testing Agency (NTA), argued that the category specified in a NEET application cannot be altered.
He noted that two opportunities were provided to correct application details—once before the examination and again after the exam but before the declaration of results. Those who failed to utilise these opportunities cannot seek to change their category after the results have been announced, he asserted.
Upon hearing the case, the court observed that changing the social category specified in an application cannot be dismissed as a mere minor error. Allowing such changes in a competitive examination conducted on an all-India basis would compromise the integrity of the examination process and the merit ranking list. Furthermore, since the candidates were provided with two opportunities to make corrections—of which they failed to avail themselves—it is not acceptable to request changes after the examination results have been declared.
Pointing out that the Supreme Court has already clarified that examination rules are mandatory and cannot be relaxed by the High Court, the judges dismissed the petition, stating that violating the rules out of sympathy for certain students would infringe upon the rights of other students who had strictly adhered to the prescribed regulations.
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