ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Dismisses Plea To Change Category In NEET Form, Says No Sympathy For Student Errors

Representational image. ( IANS )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has stated that students who make errors in their NEET application forms cannot seek sympathy from the court.

Six students who applied for the 2024 NEET (Undergraduate) examination filed a petition in the Madras High Court, stating that although they belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category, they had mistakenly selected the 'General' category in their application forms.

Students requested that their category be corrected to OBC and that they be permitted to participate in the counselling process for medical admissions. The case came up for hearing before a division bench of the Madras High Court, comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and R. Rajesh Vivekanandan. Counsel for the petitioners argued that the error in the application was inadvertent and that the students possess valid OBC certificates. They further pointed to a 2020 High Court ruling that allowed such a change, and cited a Supreme Court judgment suggesting that minor errors could be condoned.