ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Dismisses Plea Against Jobs for Karur Stampede Victims' Families

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief Vijay enroute to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office, in New Delhi. Vijay will appear before the CBI for a probe into the Karur stampede. ( (ANI) )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from providing government jobs to the families of those who died in the 2025 Karur stampede.

The petition was filed by Prabhakaran from Chennai, who urged the court to prevent the government from offering jobs to the victims' families until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its final report on the stampede. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.

Rejecting the plea, the court observed that the demand that the government should not provide jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede cannot be accepted. "Jobs have already been provided to the families of the victims. The CBI investigation is continuing as per the Supreme Court order. The Madurai bench of the High Court has also stated that it is the government's job to abide by the court order. Therefore, no restraining order can be issued in this regard."