Madras HC Dismisses Plea Against Jobs for Karur Stampede Victims' Families
The court refused to issue a restraining order in the case.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking to restrain the Tamil Nadu government from providing government jobs to the families of those who died in the 2025 Karur stampede.
The petition was filed by Prabhakaran from Chennai, who urged the court to prevent the government from offering jobs to the victims' families until the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted its final report on the stampede. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.
Rejecting the plea, the court observed that the demand that the government should not provide jobs to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede cannot be accepted. "Jobs have already been provided to the families of the victims. The CBI investigation is continuing as per the Supreme Court order. The Madurai bench of the High Court has also stated that it is the government's job to abide by the court order. Therefore, no restraining order can be issued in this regard."
According to the petition, on September 27, 2025, 41 people—including 18 women, 13 men and 10 children— died in an election campaign. The Karur stampede occurred during a rally by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief and actor Vijay. In the incident, another 110 people were injured.
The state government later announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for those who were injured. The Supreme Court subsequently transferred the case to the CBI for investigation on October 13.
The petitioner argued that the government's decision to provide employment to one member of each bereaved family, announced after the change of government in Tamil Nadu, could discourage witnesses from testifying against the Ministers who were named in the case.
He further contended that compassionate appointments are generally meant for the families of deceased government employees and the Scheduled Castes categories, and therefore extending the benefit to the families of those who died in the Karur stampede was “illegal”. He sought a direction restraining the government from implementing the decision.