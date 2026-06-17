Madras HC Dismisses Petitions Seeking Probe Into Concealment of Assets By Vijay, Udhayanidhi & Tamilisai
The petition claimed that Vijay had provided contradictory information regarding his assets in the nomination papers filed for the Perambur and Trichy East assembly constituencies.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 6:57 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking an Income Tax Department probe into the alleged concealment of asset details by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan in their nomination papers filed for the assembly elections.
The petition claimed that Vijay had provided contradictory information regarding his assets in the nomination papers filed for the Perambur and Trichy East assembly constituencies. While he declared his assets worth Rs 115 crore for Perambur, assets of Rs 220 crore were mentioned in the Trichy East nomination.
Vignesh, an elector from the Perambur constituency, filed the petition seeking an order directing the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission of India to probe whether Vijay's asset declarations were complete and accurate.
Similarly, Kumaravel, another voter from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency — where Udhayanidhi Stalin contested —filed a case alleging discrepancies between the asset details declared in his recent nomination papers and those declared during the 2021 Assembly elections.
Additionally, a case was filed by Gowtham Siva, a voter from the Mylapore constituency, alleging discrepancies between the asset details declared by BJP candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan in her 2024 Lok Sabha election nomination and those declared for the 2026 Assembly elections.
The cases came up for hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan.
Election Commission's counsel Niranjan Rajagopalan informed the bench that Vijay has already filed a revised nomination for the Perambur constituency, amending the one filed earlier. "The asset values declared for both constituencies are accurate. Only an election petition can be filed regarding this matter. A case seeking an Income Tax Department inquiry is not maintainable. Several petitions raising similar demands have already been dismissed," he said.
Accepting the arguments, the judges dismissed the cases and advised the petitioners that if there were any grievances, they could file an election petition.
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