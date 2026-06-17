ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Dismisses Petitions Seeking Probe Into Concealment of Assets By Vijay, Udhayanidhi & Tamilisai

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed petitions seeking an Income Tax Department probe into the alleged concealment of asset details by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan in their nomination papers filed for the assembly elections.

The petition claimed that Vijay had provided contradictory information regarding his assets in the nomination papers filed for the Perambur and Trichy East assembly constituencies. While he declared his assets worth Rs 115 crore for Perambur, assets of Rs 220 crore were mentioned in the Trichy East nomination.

Vignesh, an elector from the Perambur constituency, filed the petition seeking an order directing the Income Tax Department and the Election Commission of India to probe whether Vijay's asset declarations were complete and accurate.

Similarly, Kumaravel, another voter from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency — where Udhayanidhi Stalin contested —filed a case alleging discrepancies between the asset details declared in his recent nomination papers and those declared during the 2021 Assembly elections.