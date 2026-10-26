Madras HC Dismisses Ex-Minister KN Nehru's Review Petition
The case involves a suspected recruitment scam concerning 2,538 assistant engineers and junior engineers in the Municipal Administration Department.
Published : October 26, 2026 at 1:32 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader KN Nehru, seeking a review of an order directing registration of an FIR against him.
A bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan of the High Court dismissed the former minister's plea and upheld the order that a case can be registered against the former minister for irregularities in the appointment of municipal department officials.
Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu DGP, alleging that during the erstwhile DMK regime, a bribe of Rs 634 crore was received for the appointment of 2,538 assistant engineers and junior engineers in the Municipal Administration Department, and to register a case in this regard.
Based on the letter, AIADMK MP Inbadurai had filed a case in the Madras High Court, seeking an order to the Anti-Corruption Department to register a case.
The Madras High Court, which heard the case, ordered the Anti-Corruption Department to register a case immediately based on the ED's letter last February.
Following this, KN Nehru, who was the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous DMK regime, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a review of this order, which he argued was issued without hearing his arguments.
KN Nehru alleged his rights had been violated as the Anti-Corruption Bureau was ordered to register a case without hearing his arguments. Furthermore, it was argued that the current government cannot withdraw the petition filed during the previous DMK regime seeking a review of the order to register a case, and that the state government does not have that authority.
Following this, the Tamil Nadu government, despite the ED's letter with evidence regarding the irregularities in the appointment of municipal administrative officers, the previous DMK government did not take any action and defended KN Nehru.
Subsequently, in the case seeking registration of FIR, a notice was sent to KN Nehru, but it was argued that the former minister had filed this review petition without using that time and not being given time to respond.
The judges, after hearing the arguments in the previous hearing, had adjourned the verdict.
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