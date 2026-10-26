ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Dismisses Ex-Minister KN Nehru's Review Petition

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader KN Nehru, seeking a review of an order directing registration of an FIR against him.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arulmurugan of the High Court dismissed the former minister's plea and upheld the order that a case can be registered against the former minister for irregularities in the appointment of municipal department officials.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sent a letter to the Tamil Nadu DGP, alleging that during the erstwhile DMK regime, a bribe of Rs 634 crore was received for the appointment of 2,538 assistant engineers and junior engineers in the Municipal Administration Department, and to register a case in this regard.

Based on the letter, AIADMK MP Inbadurai had filed a case in the Madras High Court, seeking an order to the Anti-Corruption Department to register a case.

The Madras High Court, which heard the case, ordered the Anti-Corruption Department to register a case immediately based on the ED's letter last February.

Following this, KN ​​Nehru, who was the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous DMK regime, had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking a review of this order, which he argued was issued without hearing his arguments.