Madras HC Directs TN Govt To Issue Guidelines For Political Party Meetings In 10 Days
The petition, which seeks to restrict the participation of children and women, was heard by a bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Arulmurugan.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST
Chennai: In light of the Karur stampede, the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to issue guidelines for political party meetings, rallies and processions within the next 10 days.
A petition seeking to frame guidelines for political meetings and to order the state government to restrict the participation of children and women in such gatherings was heard by a bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Arulmurugan, which arrived at the decision.
Additional advocate general Ravindran, for the government, informed the bench that guidelines for political party meetings are being formulated and comments are being received from the districts. From now on, permission will be given to parties in specified places. However, other parties have not cooperated with the guidelines, he said.
The district administration will grant permission for meetings in a way that does not affect the public and traffic. Permission will be granted only if the party organising the meeting provides drinking water, toilets and adequate facilities to the attendees. No party meeting will be allowed on national highways. These instructions will remain in force until the guidelines are implemented, Ravindran added.
Senior lawyers appearing for the TVK and AIADMK said, "In addition to bringing guidelines, the police should grant permission for a party meeting on time. If permission is granted three days ahead of the meeting, the parties cannot make any preparations. Guidelines should also be included to grant permission promptly. The police are unilaterally imposing restrictions on meetings by other parties."
Ravindran said if the government applies for permission for a meeting, there is no obligation to grant permission within a specific period. Procedures are being formulated so that there is no delay in granting permission in the future.
The bench asked how many more days it would take for that, as the Tamil Nadu government had said that the guidelines would be brought by October 3, and adjourned the hearing to November 11, stating that the state government should issue regulations for political parties and holding public meetings within 10 days. If the government fails to do so, the court itself will issue an appropriate order.
Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan criticised TVK chief Vijay for holding a meeting with families of victims who had died in the Karur stampede at a hotel in Mahabalipuram (Mamallapuram).
Elangovan said Vijay lacks the courtesy to visit and console the affected people at their residences and instead wanted to do "politics from home". "The affected people are meeting Vijay today because they are coming to his place. Vijay has no courtesy to go to their houses and inquire about them and pacify them. Vijay's politics is different. He wants to do politics from home and does not want to go to the people," Elangovan said.
Also Read