Madras HC Directs TN Govt To Issue Guidelines For Political Party Meetings In 10 Days

Chennai: In light of the Karur stampede, the Madras High Court on Monday ordered the Tamil Nadu government to issue guidelines for political party meetings, rallies and processions within the next 10 days.

A petition seeking to frame guidelines for political meetings and to order the state government to restrict the participation of children and women in such gatherings was heard by a bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice Arulmurugan, which arrived at the decision.

Additional advocate general Ravindran, for the government, informed the bench that guidelines for political party meetings are being formulated and comments are being received from the districts. From now on, permission will be given to parties in specified places. However, other parties have not cooperated with the guidelines, he said.

The district administration will grant permission for meetings in a way that does not affect the public and traffic. Permission will be granted only if the party organising the meeting provides drinking water, toilets and adequate facilities to the attendees. No party meeting will be allowed on national highways. These instructions will remain in force until the guidelines are implemented, Ravindran added.

Senior lawyers appearing for the TVK and AIADMK said, "In addition to bringing guidelines, the police should grant permission for a party meeting on time. If permission is granted three days ahead of the meeting, the parties cannot make any preparations. Guidelines should also be included to grant permission promptly. The police are unilaterally imposing restrictions on meetings by other parties."