Madras HC Directs TN Govt To Immediately Remove Illegal Resorts In Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

The court asked the state government to submit a report within four weeks regarding the implementation of the court order. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to immediately remove private resorts operating illegally in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve in Coimbatore and to submit a report within four weeks regarding the implementation of the court order.

The plea was filed by Karpagam, a volunteer, alleging that the environment was being severely damaged due to illegal resorts operating in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve without the approval of the National Wildlife Board and the Hill Area Conservation Authority.

The matter came up for hearing again before the division bench of Chief Justice MM Srivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan. The lawyer representing the Tamil Nadu government argued that 42 illegal resorts have been found operating in the Sathyamangalam area and that notices have been sent regarding sealing the illegal resorts.