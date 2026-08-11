ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Remove Caste Names From Street Names

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the implementation of government and court orders on the removal of caste names from the streets and roads across the state.

The petition, filed by a person arrested in a case registered at the Senthamangalam police station in Namakkal district seeking bail, came up before Justice N Ramesh.

The judge pointed out that the street name contained the caste name in the First Information Report and noted that the government had ordered in 1978 to remove caste names from streets and roads.