Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Remove Caste Names From Street Names
The judge said the order was issued in 1978, and now is the right time for implementation as the Adi Dravidian Welfare Department was renamed.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the implementation of government and court orders on the removal of caste names from the streets and roads across the state.
The petition, filed by a person arrested in a case registered at the Senthamangalam police station in Namakkal district seeking bail, came up before Justice N Ramesh.
The judge pointed out that the street name contained the caste name in the First Information Report and noted that the government had ordered in 1978 to remove caste names from streets and roads.
He observed that courts have also issued orders in line with the government's order to remove caste names from street names, adding that it is "painful to see caste names in street names in 2026".
The judge observed that now is the right time to ensure the implementation of court orders and government orders regarding the removal of caste names from street names and roads, as the Tamil Nadu government has renamed the Adi Dravidian Welfare Department as the Social Justice Department.
He ordered the High Court registry to register the case and submit it to the bench headed by the Chief Justice for suo motu investigation regarding the removal of caste names from street names.
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