ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Directs Tamil Nadu Govt To Ensure All Can Attend Kumbabishekam Without Caste, Creed Or Colour Discrimination

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the authorities in Tamil Nadu to ensure that people of all castes, creeds and colours are allowed to participate in the Kumbabishekam of four temples in Perambalur district on October 25, making it clear that no one can be excluded from the consecration ceremony on such grounds.

Justice V Lakshminarayanan passed the order while hearing a petition filed by Mahendran, seeking police protection for conducting the Kumbabishekam at the Sri Madura Kaliyamman Temple, Sri Karuppanna Swamy Temple, Sri Periyasamy Temple and Parivara Thevathai Temple at Sathanur village in Perambalur district.

The temples are associated with the Sri Madura Kaliyamman Public Charitable Trust, which had undertaken renovation work that began in 2018. The petitioner sought to conduct the consecration on October 25 after a civil court had permitted the ceremony. An appeal against that order was reportedly pending, but the order had not been stayed.

During the proceedings, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department stated that the temple was under its control and that its official was functioning as the Fit Person (Thakkar, or temporary admin).

Concerns were raised that members of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other communities could be excluded from the ceremony. The petitioner, however, gave an undertaking that no person would be prevented from participating on the basis of caste or creed. The court noted that this undertaking addressed the apprehension of exclusion.

No Exclusion on Caste or Community Grounds

The court directed that, during the Kumbabishekam, all persons, irrespective of caste, creed or colour, must be permitted to participate.