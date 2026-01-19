ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Directs Chennai Metro To Consider Separate Compartments For Seniors, PwDs

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Metro Rail administration to conduct surprise checks to ensure proper implementation of reserved seating and to work towards allocating a separate compartment for senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Chennai Metro trains.

The directions were issued by a bench comprising Chief Justice MM Shrivastava and Justice G Arulmurugan while hearing advocate VPR Menon’s public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the allocation of a specific number of seats for senior citizens and PwDs in Chennai Metro trains.

The Metro Rail authorities stated that out of the 50 seats in each train compartment, 14 seats have been reserved for senior citizens and PwDs and are marked with clear signs.

Advocate Menon argued that even though separate seats are allotted, those occupying these seats do not vacate them when any elderly or differently abled person boards. “Similar to the separate compartments allocated for women, separate compartments could be allocated for senior citizens and PwDs in Metro trains,” the petitioner suggested.