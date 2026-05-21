ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Demands ECI Response Over Vijay’s Appeal to Children In Assembly Polls

Chennai: The Madras High Court has directed the Election Commission of India to file a response in a case seeking an inquiry into the appeal made by TVK leader Vijay to children during the assembly election campaign, in which he urged them to pressure their parents to vote for his party.

Advocate Vasuki, a resident of Bhuvanagiri in the Cuddalore district, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition in the Madras High Court. In her petition, she stated: "The sanctity of the electoral process was compromised during the recently concluded 17th TN Assembly election. Members of the DMK, AIADMK, and Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) exerted undue influence over voters through various means, including the distribution of cash during the campaign period and the exploitation of minors."

She continued, "On April 21, while campaigning at the YMCA grounds in Nandanam, Chennai, TVK leader Vijay—who is also the current Chief Minister—exerted emotional influence over children by urging them to pressure their parents to cast their votes for the TVK. This incident was widely reported in the press and circulated across social media platforms."

"Specifically, reports have emerged alleging that cash distribution took place in constituencies such as Mylapore, Alangulam, and Thirumangalam. However, the Election Commission of India has failed to take any action regarding these matters,” she added.