Madras HC Asks Why Helicopters Aren't Used For Sea Rescues
Judges questioned why helicopters are not being utilised for rescue operations to save those who drown in the sea, specifically along the East Coast.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has questioned the central and state governments as to why helicopters are not being utilised for rescue operations when individuals drown in the sea.
In a habeas corpus petition filed by K. Gopal, a resident of Madhavaram, Chennai, it was stated that his son had gone to Marina Beach with two friends. They were swept away by giant waves. His son’s two friends were rescued, but his son could not be saved.
The petitioner alleged that the concerned authorities failed to take appropriate action, resulting in his son remaining untraced. He requested the court to issue directions for necessary action to be taken in this regard.
A division bench comprising Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and P. Karthikeyan, who heard the case, directed the Greater Chennai Police to provide details regarding the methods used for search operations and the agencies involved.
In response, the police submitted a report stating that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) exists for such situations. It was further noted that, in addition to state-level agencies, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre—a wing of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority—carries out rescue operations at sea.
Upon reviewing this status report, the judges observed that there was no mention of how these various agencies coordinate with one another during rescue operations. It was also noted that a 'National Maritime Search and Rescue Plan' had been published in 2022. However, the judges expressed their dissatisfaction, stating that "had the central and state agencies made a concerted effort, many lives could have been saved."
Furthermore, they questioned why helicopters are not being utilised for rescue operations to save those who drown in the sea—specifically along the East Coast, including Marina and other beaches in the Chennai and Chengalpattu districts, as well as along the coastal stretches of other districts.
The court directed the concerned authorities to file details regarding the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) formulated by the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority for the rescue of those who venture out to sea, as well as the measures taken in this regard, and adjourned the hearing of the case to November 20.
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