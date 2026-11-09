ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Asks Why Helicopters Aren't Used For Sea Rescues

Representational image. ( IANS )

Chennai: The Madras High Court has questioned the central and state governments as to why helicopters are not being utilised for rescue operations when individuals drown in the sea.

In a habeas corpus petition filed by K. Gopal, a resident of Madhavaram, Chennai, it was stated that his son had gone to Marina Beach with two friends. They were swept away by giant waves. His son’s two friends were rescued, but his son could not be saved.

The petitioner alleged that the concerned authorities failed to take appropriate action, resulting in his son remaining untraced. He requested the court to issue directions for necessary action to be taken in this regard. A division bench comprising Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and P. Karthikeyan, who heard the case, directed the Greater Chennai Police to provide details regarding the methods used for search operations and the agencies involved. In response, the police submitted a report stating that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) exists for such situations. It was further noted that, in addition to state-level agencies, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre—a wing of the National Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinating Authority—carries out rescue operations at sea.