ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Asks Minister Periyasamy To Appear In Person Before ED In Disproportionate Assets Case

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered Tamil Nadu rural development minister I Periyasamy to appear in person before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case against him.

In 2013, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against senior DMK leader Periyasamy, who was then serving as housing minister from 2006 to 2011, alleging that he had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore. His wife, Susheela, and sons, Senthilkumar and Prabhu, were also named as accused in the case.

However, the Dindigul Special Court acquitted them all, stating that there was insufficient evidence in the chargesheet filed by the police.

After this, the DVAC filed an appeal against this verdict in the high court, which after hearing it, quashed the order issued by the Dindigul court on April 28, 2025. The Supreme Court, however, stayed the high court's proceedings in a case filed by Periyasamy challenging this decision.