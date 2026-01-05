Madras HC Asks Minister Periyasamy To Appear In Person Before ED In Disproportionate Assets Case
Madras High Court has dismissed writ petitions filed by Periyasamy and his family members challenging ED's probe into a Rs 2-crore disproportionate assets case.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered Tamil Nadu rural development minister I Periyasamy to appear in person before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case against him.
In 2013, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) registered a case against senior DMK leader Periyasamy, who was then serving as housing minister from 2006 to 2011, alleging that he had amassed disproportionate assets worth Rs 2 crore. His wife, Susheela, and sons, Senthilkumar and Prabhu, were also named as accused in the case.
However, the Dindigul Special Court acquitted them all, stating that there was insufficient evidence in the chargesheet filed by the police.
After this, the DVAC filed an appeal against this verdict in the high court, which after hearing it, quashed the order issued by the Dindigul court on April 28, 2025. The Supreme Court, however, stayed the high court's proceedings in a case filed by Periyasamy challenging this decision.
Meanwhile, the ED, which registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, conducted raids in 2024 at the residences and offices of Periyasamy, Senthilkumar, who is DMK MLA from Palani constituency, and his daughter Indira, among others.
During these raids, the ED seized property documents, investment details, and bank account details. They also issued notices to Periyasamy and his family members seeking explanations regarding the attachment of their assets. Periyasamy and his family members filed a petition in the Madras High Court challenging these notices and the ED's investigation. The high court, which heard this petition, had ordered the ED to file a response.
Subsequently, the case came up for hearing today before a bench comprising Chief Justice M M Srivastava and Justice G Arulmurugan. The petitioner's side argued that "this case has been filed for political reasons, and the ED is raising questions regarding a case filed in 2013."
After hearing the case, the high court dismissed the writ petitions filed by Periyasamy and his family members seeking to quash ED's money laundering probe against them. It ruled, "The Supreme Court has only imposed an interim stay on the high court's order to reinvestigate the case. There is nothing wrong with the ED conducting the investigation. Minister Periyasamy can appear in person before the ED and provide an explanation. There is nothing wrong with that."
