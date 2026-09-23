Madras HC Allows Fertility Treatment For Sri Lankan Woman Above 50
The couple first approached the hospital in 2013, when medical examinations revealed that Akitha had a uterine fibroid
Published : September 23, 2026 at 6:08 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court has allowed a Sri Lankan woman over the age of 50 to undergo assisted reproductive treatment. The court considered this as an exceptional circumstance and the age limits prescribed under the law.
Akitha Samuel and her husband Samuel Jeyanathan, a Sri Lankan couple living abroad, had been unable to conceive for several years and decided to undergo IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment at GG Hospital in Chennai.
The couple first approached the hospital in 2013, when medical examinations revealed that Akitha had a uterine fibroid. She underwent treatment for the condition, but the procedure delayed their plans for fertility treatment.
The couple returned to Chennai on September 7 and sought admission to GG Hospital for assisted reproductive treatment. However, the hospital declined to provide the treatment, citing provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, under which women must be between 21 and 50 years old to undergo such treatment.
Challenging the decision, the couple approached the Madras High Court seeking an exemption from the upper age limit. The case was heard by Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy. Counsel for the petitioners argued that Akitha had fulfilled all other requirements for the treatment and sought relaxation only with regard to the upper age limit.
The Tamil Nadu Health Department opposed the plea, stating that the law prescribed 50 years as the upper age limit for women undergoing assisted reproductive treatment. It also pointed out that the court had previously directed strict compliance with the prescribed age limit.
The judge, however, noted that while Akitha had crossed the statutory age limit, the case is an exceptional circumstance. The court observed that the couple's intention to have a child had been established as early as 2013, when they first sought treatment. It noted that applying the age restriction rigidly at this stage could result in a counterproductive outcome.
The court also referred to Supreme Court precedents allowing relaxation of statutory requirements in exceptional circumstances. According to the court, the couple had applied for their visas in a timely manner and had travelled to India for treatment. The court noted that they had approached the hospital just 18 days after Akitha turned 50.
The court further referred to the 2021 amendment, under which the prescribed age limits for assisted reproductive treatment are 55 years for men and 50 years for women, while noting that exceptions may be permitted in specific circumstances, including medical grounds.
Considering the circumstances of the case, the court directed GG Hospital or any other authorised hospital to proceed with the couple's assisted reproductive treatment in accordance with the prescribed medical procedures.
Read More: