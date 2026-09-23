ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Allows Fertility Treatment For Sri Lankan Woman Above 50

Chennai: The Madras High Court has allowed a Sri Lankan woman over the age of 50 to undergo assisted reproductive treatment. The court considered this as an exceptional circumstance and the age limits prescribed under the law.

Akitha Samuel and her husband Samuel Jeyanathan, a Sri Lankan couple living abroad, had been unable to conceive for several years and decided to undergo IVF (in vitro fertilisation) treatment at GG Hospital in Chennai.

The couple first approached the hospital in 2013, when medical examinations revealed that Akitha had a uterine fibroid. She underwent treatment for the condition, but the procedure delayed their plans for fertility treatment.

The couple returned to Chennai on September 7 and sought admission to GG Hospital for assisted reproductive treatment. However, the hospital declined to provide the treatment, citing provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, under which women must be between 21 and 50 years old to undergo such treatment.

Challenging the decision, the couple approached the Madras High Court seeking an exemption from the upper age limit. The case was heard by Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy. Counsel for the petitioners argued that Akitha had fulfilled all other requirements for the treatment and sought relaxation only with regard to the upper age limit.