ETV Bharat / state

Madras HC Allows DMK to File ₹1.01-Crore Defamation Suit Against TVK Ministers Over Veeramani POCSO Case Remarks

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted permission to the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to initiate defamation proceedings seeking ₹1.01 crore in damages against Tamil Nadu ministers C T R Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna, and the Information Technology wing of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), over remarks linking the party to the POCSO case involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani.

Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi allowed an application filed by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, thereby permitting the party to proceed with the proposed defamation suit. The DMK had alleged that the ministers and the TVK IT wing made statements suggesting that the previous DMK government had failed to take appropriate action against Veeramani in the case involving allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The DMK has sought ₹1.01 crore in damages and an injunction restraining the defendants from making such allegedly defamatory statements. It has also sought removal of posts and videos from social media platforms.

DMK's Claim

According to the DMK's petition, a complaint against Veeramani was received on October 6, 2025, and a case was registered the following day. The party has contended that the police had acted promptly and that there was no delay or interference by the DMK government.

The petition alleged that Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna subsequently made statements accusing the DMK of shielding Veeramani and that the TVK's IT wing published similar allegations on social media. The DMK claimed the statements were intended to damage the party's reputation.