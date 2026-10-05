Madras HC Allows DMK to File ₹1.01-Crore Defamation Suit Against TVK Ministers Over Veeramani POCSO Case Remarks
Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi allowed an application filed by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, thereby permitting the party to proceed with the proposed defamation suit.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted permission to the main opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to initiate defamation proceedings seeking ₹1.01 crore in damages against Tamil Nadu ministers C T R Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna, and the Information Technology wing of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), over remarks linking the party to the POCSO case involving Gem Granites founder R Veeramani.
Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi allowed an application filed by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, thereby permitting the party to proceed with the proposed defamation suit. The DMK had alleged that the ministers and the TVK IT wing made statements suggesting that the previous DMK government had failed to take appropriate action against Veeramani in the case involving allegations of sexual abuse of minors.
The DMK has sought ₹1.01 crore in damages and an injunction restraining the defendants from making such allegedly defamatory statements. It has also sought removal of posts and videos from social media platforms.
DMK's Claim
According to the DMK's petition, a complaint against Veeramani was received on October 6, 2025, and a case was registered the following day. The party has contended that the police had acted promptly and that there was no delay or interference by the DMK government.
The petition alleged that Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna subsequently made statements accusing the DMK of shielding Veeramani and that the TVK's IT wing published similar allegations on social media. The DMK claimed the statements were intended to damage the party's reputation.
The ministers opposed the DMK's application, arguing that the suit was not maintainable without prior notice under the applicable legal provisions. They also denied the allegations that they had made false or defamatory statements against the DMK.
Appearing for the DMK, senior advocate J Ravindran argued that the ministers were being proceeded against in their individual capacity and that the party was entitled to seek legal remedies for statements it considered defamatory.
The court had reserved orders on the DMK's application after hearing the arguments of the parties. It has now granted the DMK leave to proceed with the defamation action.
The court's order only permits the DMK to pursue the defamation proceedings and does not amount to a finding that the statements made by the ministers or the TVK IT wing were defamatory.
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